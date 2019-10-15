Rooms improved on a rugged two acres in Porterstown for €1.5m

Rugged Lane is a winding boreen linking the Strawberry Beds to Porterstown. Situated on an elevated site surrounded by mature trees, Overlook is a 294sq m (3,165sq ft) two-storey property on the road.

The property sold in 2018 for €943,000 according to the Property Price Register, and the new owner has since given the four- to five-bed house a facelift, presenting it for sale in turnkey condition.

If ever there was a case to show how homes for sale would benefit from staging (ie showing them nicely furnished), Overlook is a prime candidate. Unfurnished spaces usually appear smaller due to the lack of furniture, and it has been left to the imagination to really see the potential of this house, which, along with its sizeable garden, would make a fine family home.

From the front facade, the property is a little deceptive, because what lies inside includes four reception rooms, as well as the four to five bedrooms – the latter counting a smaller box room as a nursery – a pantry, boot room/utility and generous cloakroom.

The four bedrooms proper are en suite, with two opening out to an upper deck – a large wooden platform over the kitchen – making the most of the surrounding views.

Looking at photographs from the last time the property went on the market, you can see the windows have been changed to black metal frames in the kitchen and to wooden sash throughout the remainder of the property, which really enhances the overall effect.

The house has also been reclad with wood, which marries nicely with the mansard roof, and now has two verandas.

An open fireplace in one of the reception rooms has been replaced by a wood-burning stove. A second stove has also been installed in the largest reception room.

Set on two acres of landscaped gardens, the house is bordered by Castleknock Golf Club. The views of autumnal colours from the neighbouring hillsides are just lovely.

There is a sizeable garage for storage, and two entrances – the main is through electric gates.

Flynn and Associates are seeking €1.5 million for the property. Next door, Creggan, an old cottage with full planning permission to erect a 340sq m new property, is also for sale. The site can be purchased for €1.25 million, or with the “to be built house” it is €1.795 million through Property Team O’Mahony.