Roof terrace provides final flourish in Ranelagh for €1.45m

It has taken LR Developments two carefully considered years to complete the four houses in their Rhodaville Place development, off Mountpleasant Avenue Lower. With the last two now on the market, Rhodaville Place’s quietly stylish blend of the contemporary and traditional can be clearly seen.

The solidity of its dark, Layburnum brick is reassuring, its gardens are beginning to blend with neighbouring gardens and design quirks everywhere have created individuality.

LR Developments comprises Emmet Long and Donal Roche. They bought the Rhodaville site at an Allsop Space sale for €952,000 in 2014, engaged Studio D architects and, in time, got planning permission for four houses.

Three of these are completely new while the fourth, number 3, was rebuilt from the shell of a 19th century house attached to two houses on elegant Mountpleasant Square. Agent Lisney is seeking €1.45m for number 3, and €795,000 for number 4.

The solar panels and plumbing were just getting final tweaks last week as the doors were opened for the first time.

With 232sq m (2,500sq ft) of bright floor space, number 3 has three storeys, four bedrooms (two en suite), a sittingroom, kitchen/diningroom, utility, family bathroom and, the coup de grace, an enclosed roof terrace where once there was a 19th century room.

Floors are of limed oak or, as in the hallway, of oak parquet. The Nolan-fitted kitchen has a long, Silestone topped isle and two sets of French windows to the garden. Windows are large, and deeply set, and add drama as you rise and find ever more vivid views of the great copper dome of Rathmines Mary Immaculate Church.

The stairs, with an oak handrail and black spindles, lead past the first floor bedrooms to a top floor eyrie-like en suite bedroom with dormer windows. French windows link to the roof terrace where, in one of many original touches, a shuttered opening overlooks Mountpleasant Square.

Number 4, at 100sq m (1,176sq ft), is smaller and has three bedrooms, a kitchen/ living/diningroom, family bathroom and guest WC. The bright kitchen has attractive honed, charcoal granite worktops and limed oak flooring.

The living/dining area has floor to ceiling wrap-around windows with sliding doors to the lawned garden and limestone-paved patio from where there are more church dome views. One of the first floor bedrooms has an attractively sloped ceiling, the main one has a deep bay window and en suite shower.

Each house has two parking spaces. Number 4 has a car port which could be converted to add a playroom or office.