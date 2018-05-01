Rialto redbrick ready-to-go from €475K

New Ireland Road is a crescent-shaped residential street off Herberton Road in Rialto, Dublin 8. Demand has been high for these well-located homes with property prices for walk-in condition properties on this quiet side road almost doubling in the last six years. Number 116 is one such home.

The three-bed, mid-terrace has been sympathetically extended and upgraded and is now almost double its original size. Measuring 128sq m (1,382sq ft) it has a D2 Ber rating and is seeking €475,000 through agent Brock Delappe.

The brick and pebble-dash fronted 1930s house has a small porch and opens into a polish-floored hall, stained in a rich mahogany. There is a formal sitting room to the front with a corner, gas-fired insert in the fireplace.

The room has good ceiling heights, a picture rail and a lovely one over three panelled door, one of several at ground level – all of which have been retained by the owner.

The rest of the ground level has been extended into the garden to comprise a spacious kitchen-dining room and almost doubling the property’s original size. The calm space has white units, set out in an L-shape, with Corian worktops and Siemens appliances.

The work areas are tiled underfoot, and sit flush with the walnut wood flooring of the dining area. The room has a pitched ceiling and is washed in light by four roof lights. A wood island-cum-breakfast bar at its heart provides a place to perch, with plenty of storage in the units on the wall opposite.

The dining area is cosily set into what would have been the property’s second reception room and has retained its original cast-iron fireplace.

Glass double doors open out to a decent-sized northeast-facing back garden with timber decking and raised beds.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, two doubles, one of which has fitted wardrobes, the other its original fireplace, and a single to the front. The family bathroom is to the rear.

The attic has been converted and is accessed via a ladder from the master bedroom. The owner uses it as a home gym.

Parking is on street.

The same agent brought neighbouring house, number 110, to market last September seeking €370,000. Measuring 67sq m, it has been sale agreed for more than the asking.