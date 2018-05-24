Revamped block off Baggot Street from €415k

Location will be a key draw for buyers looking at the 11 apartments for sale in William Beckett House in Dublin 2. A small infill development, the five-storey block which includes 24 high-spec apartments made up of one- and two-bedroom units, at prices starting at €415,000, was built on an irregular shaped plot just off Baggot Street on Pembroke Row.

The apartments range in size from one-bed units with 54sq m (581sq ft) priced from €415,000; two beds, from 70sq m (753sq ft) from €525,000; and two penthouses, each with two bedrooms and 83sq m (893sq ft), priced from €795,000. As is usual, prices on the upper floors are more expensive than the lower ones and the penthouses in particular have large wraparound terraces with the best views. The views from the apartments to the rear look out on to the back of the Georgian houses on Warrington Place.

The show apartments look very smart. In all units the kitchen and living areas are open plan and the bedrooms are good doubles with built-in wardrobes. The floor-to-ceiling window and door in the living rooms look out on to terraces of varying sizes. In recent weeks, the public areas of the apartments have been spruced up.

Refurbished

Of the 24 apartments in William Beckett House, 11 are being released for sale now – and they have been refurbished for sale, a makeover that is particularly noticeable in the kitchens, sleek bathrooms and en suites. The building has been fully let for the past few years and as the units become vacant they too will be renovated and offered for sale.

There is a secure underground car park for residents but there are only 13 spaces which means there isn’t one for each apartment, and again that is reflected in the price structure. Annual service charges have not yet been fixed but it is expected they will be about €1,500 for the one-beds and €2,000 for two-bed units.

The last time William Beckett House, which was built about 10 years ago, came on the market was in 2013 when it was sold in one lot in a receiver sale. It made €6.1 million, reflecting the prime letting potential of good quality apartments in this location which is surrounded by office blocks. The price paid then by that canny buyer put the value of the two-bed apartments averaging out at about €260,000, while one-beds would have had a value of about €180,000.

Savills is the agent selling William Beckett House, launching the sale of the 11 apartments with viewings of the showhouse on Thursday, May 31st, noon-2pm, Friday, June 1st, noon-2pm, and Saturday, June 2nd, from noon-1pm.