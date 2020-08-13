Revamped 1980s Sandymount redbrick seeks €950,000

A 1980s redbrick in a Sandymount cul-de-sac, revamped and extended since it was bought in 2016, is a house likely to appeal to young families. Downstairs there’s a small playroom linking the living room and open-plan kitchen/dining room; upstairs, one of two single bedrooms is a prettily decorated child’s room, the other single is a study.

The semi-detached four-bed, bought for €790,000 is now for sale for €950,000. The cul-de-sac of 21 houses is off Tritonville Road, close to Aviva Stadium and Sandymount and Lansdowne Dart stations.

20 Tritonville Court, Sandymount, Dublin 4: 1980s redbrick is close to Aviva Stadium and Sandymount and Lansdowne Dart stations

20 Tritonville Court, Sandymount, Dublin 4: 1980s redbrick is close to Aviva Stadium and Sandymount and Lansdowne Dart stations

The redbrick front of the 160sq m (1,722sq ft) house is framed by three white columns and is in a style of its era – but the large open-plan kitchen/ dining/family room at the back is a much more contemporary design. A wall of sliding glass doors stretching the width of the house opens into a small garden, where the patio is floored with the same large white tiles, making it pretty much an outdoor room.

Kube kitchen

The kitchen/dining/family room is a bright room, painted white, like the rest of the house with a wide rooflight stretching across its centre. Kube kitchen units are a glossy white, while utilities are concealed behind doors on the way into the kitchen. Sliding doors open into a small timber-floored playroom, with double doors from here into the living room at the front of the house. This has a marble fireplace with stove inset and a box bay window.

There’s a downstairs toilet in the timber-floored hall and good understairs storage. Upstairs, the main bedroom at the front of the house has a fully tiled en suite shower room and fitted glass-fronted wardrobes. A single bedroom beside it is neatly fitted out as a home office. All the bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and the second single, at the back of the house, is prettily decorated as a small child’s room.

20 Tritonville Court, Sandymount, Dublin 4: 1980s redbrick is close to Aviva Stadium and Sandymount and Lansdowne Dart stations

The garden at the back is small: next to the patio is a low-maintenance astroturf lawn with a raised flowerbed. There is side access from the paved front garden, where there’s offstreet parking.