Restored Victorians with downsizer appeal in D4

Early in 2016 US investor Starwood Capital Group bought the vast office and residential development Elm Park, including a terrace of Victorian houses at Llandaff, which fronts onto the Merrion Road, just beyond the Texaco garage at the Merrion Gates, and promptly refreshed them using House and Garden Furnishings who have also staged some of the properties for sale.

The terrace of eight homes, which have sea views to the front, six two-bedroom units, one three-bed and one four-bed, are now for sale through agent Colliers. Close to the Merrion Centre and schools, they will appeal to those working in nearby St Vincent’s Hospital or RTÉ. They may be also be of interest to downsizers from the immediate Booterstown area where large semi-detached homes are in the million plus price bracket.

In February 2016 Starwood paid €570,000 for No 207, the four-bed; €398,157 for No 219, the three-bed;, and between €301,390 and €362,180 apiece for the six two-beds, according to the property price register.

Now back on the market the two beds, which range in size from 90sq m /969sq ft to 99sq m/1066sq ft, are seeking prices from €665,000. The three-bed at 120sq m /1291sq ft, is asking €790,000,and the four-bed at 185sq m/1991sq ft is asking €920,000.

Tiled hall

Well proportioned, the four-bed best illustrates the well balanced layouts. It opens into a wide, tiled hall with a living room to the right, leading through to a dining room to its rear. This room can also be accessed from the hall via a smaller than average door under the stairs. There is a second sitting room to the left of the hall with the kitchen to the back.

The four-bed house on Llandaff Terrace, Elm Park, Merrion, Dublin

Upstairs there are four bedrooms off the landing, which is bookended by bathrooms, the family one is to the rear and has a separate shower and bath with a shower room to the front of the house. The window here is opaque blocking out the views. One of the bedrooms to the front is dual aspect with views of the sea from the bed.

While the two-beds are all slightly different the main configuration is a living room to the front stepping down to the kitchen with a utility to the rear.

All the houses have west-facing city-size gardens. While the properties front onto one of the city’s main commuter thoroughfares, the double-glazing by Rationel windows is impressive. When closed it really dims the traffic noise.

Bin service

Management fees range from €863 annually for the two-beds to €1,200 annually for the four-bed, and includes a bin service so there is no need to worry about storage for large wheelie bins or having to wheel them out on bin day.

At the end of the terrace is the Tara Towers hotel, currently being renovated by Dalata. Work on the main office building at Elmpark Green, the building to the rear of the terrace and currently under renovation, is expected to conclude mid-2019.