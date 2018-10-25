Restful scheme in Carrickmines starts from €270k

A small but very smart development called Willow Glen in south Dublin features four-bed houses, mid-, end-of-terrace and semi-detached in style, as well as a small block of one- and two-bed apartments with three-bed duplexes above.

These have been built to a contemporary design by Pierce & Associates comprising redbrick and stone-clad fronts with zinc canopies over large format alu-clad windows by Munster Joinery and reconstituted granite sills.

There are just 28 units in total in Willow Glen, comprising 14 houses and 14 mainly own-door apartments.

Located at the lower end of Glenamuck Road, Dublin 18 this section of the throughway will be bisected by a distributor road that should remove much of the current heavy traffic flow.

Kitchen/living area Willow Glen D18

The interior is crisp and fresh with 2.7m ceiling heights throughout. The show house is by Elk House Interiors and features a swish kitchen with a small island by Sharp Kitchen and soft white units with Victorian style brass cupboard knobs. AEG appliances include a double oven, gas hob, microwave and full fridge with a separate under-counter freezer in the utility of the four-bed houses.

The A-rated homes come with a Dimplex electric heater in the bright living room.

There is fresh detailing in the bathrooms too with vertical colourblock tiling used around the sink with a wall-hung toilet and concealed cistern in one while the family bathroom is a restful dark anthracite grey and features textured tiles and a large sink by Italian sanitary-ware firm Sottini.

In the four-bed showhouse there are three bedrooms on the first floor, two doubles, one of which has a shower en suite bathroom, and a single large enough to house a double bed.

The main bedroom is a fine space with a terrace and a walk-in wardrobe separated from the accommodation area by a door. The shower en suite is roomy. Clad in marble-effect tiles it is lit from above by a roof light and may be big enough to also house a bath, subject to a plumbing criteria, which is something to clarify with the builders.

Prices for the houses, which range in size from 155sq m/1,679sq ft to 189sq m /2,045sq ft, start from €565,000 for the mid-terrace units, from €575,000 for the end-of-terrace homes and from €595,000 for the semis, through agent Savills.

Rooftop terrace in Willow Glen, D18

The stone-fronted apartment block is set to the front of the development, overlooking Glenamuck Road and is west-facing to the rear where the balconies and patios are located. Here there are three one-bed apartments, 60sq m/645sq ft, asking from €270,000 and four two-bed units, 85sq m/914sq ft, from €370,000. The three-bed duplexes, of which seven measure 113sq m/1,216sq ft, are from €430,000. There is one larger duplex, set on the gable end and with dual aspect. It measures 143sq m/1,550sq ft and is seeking €480,000.

The properties are situated about a 20-minute walk to Ballyogan Wood green line Luas stop.

Headed up by former Construction Industry Federation (CIF) president, Matt Gallagher, Willow Glen developer Ravenshall Developments recently built Woodbank in Shankhill.