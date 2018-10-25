Restful scheme in Carrickmines starts from €270k
Range of house styles and apartments in small development at Glenamuck Road
Willow Glen D18
Kitchen/living area Willow Glen D18
Bedroom in Willow Glen, D18
Rooftop terrace in Willow Glen, D18
- Address: Willow Glen, Glenamuck Road, Carrickmines, D18
- Price: € 270,000
- Agent: Savills
A small but very smart development called Willow Glen in south Dublin features four-bed houses, mid-, end-of-terrace and semi-detached in style, as well as a small block of one- and two-bed apartments with three-bed duplexes above.
These have been built to a contemporary design by Pierce & Associates comprising redbrick and stone-clad fronts with zinc canopies over large format alu-clad windows by Munster Joinery and reconstituted granite sills.
There are just 28 units in total in Willow Glen, comprising 14 houses and 14 mainly own-door apartments.
Located at the lower end of Glenamuck Road, Dublin 18 this section of the throughway will be bisected by a distributor road that should remove much of the current heavy traffic flow.
The interior is crisp and fresh with 2.7m ceiling heights throughout. The show house is by Elk House Interiors and features a swish kitchen with a small island by Sharp Kitchen and soft white units with Victorian style brass cupboard knobs. AEG appliances include a double oven, gas hob, microwave and full fridge with a separate under-counter freezer in the utility of the four-bed houses.
The A-rated homes come with a Dimplex electric heater in the bright living room.
There is fresh detailing in the bathrooms too with vertical colourblock tiling used around the sink with a wall-hung toilet and concealed cistern in one while the family bathroom is a restful dark anthracite grey and features textured tiles and a large sink by Italian sanitary-ware firm Sottini.
In the four-bed showhouse there are three bedrooms on the first floor, two doubles, one of which has a shower en suite bathroom, and a single large enough to house a double bed.
The main bedroom is a fine space with a terrace and a walk-in wardrobe separated from the accommodation area by a door. The shower en suite is roomy. Clad in marble-effect tiles it is lit from above by a roof light and may be big enough to also house a bath, subject to a plumbing criteria, which is something to clarify with the builders.
Prices for the houses, which range in size from 155sq m/1,679sq ft to 189sq m /2,045sq ft, start from €565,000 for the mid-terrace units, from €575,000 for the end-of-terrace homes and from €595,000 for the semis, through agent Savills.
The stone-fronted apartment block is set to the front of the development, overlooking Glenamuck Road and is west-facing to the rear where the balconies and patios are located. Here there are three one-bed apartments, 60sq m/645sq ft, asking from €270,000 and four two-bed units, 85sq m/914sq ft, from €370,000. The three-bed duplexes, of which seven measure 113sq m/1,216sq ft, are from €430,000. There is one larger duplex, set on the gable end and with dual aspect. It measures 143sq m/1,550sq ft and is seeking €480,000.
The properties are situated about a 20-minute walk to Ballyogan Wood green line Luas stop.
Headed up by former Construction Industry Federation (CIF) president, Matt Gallagher, Willow Glen developer Ravenshall Developments recently built Woodbank in Shankhill.