Reimagined redbrick in Terenure for €925k

Ashfield Park is a secluded address just off Mount Tallant Avenue on the Harold’s Cross side of Terenure. Its period redbricks were once part of the outer reaches of flatland rentals, but at this point most of these fine houses have been returned to use as family homes.

Number 15 was purchased by its current owners in October 2016 for €427,000, according to the Property Price Register, and they set about extending it and reimagining the layout to suit a modern family’s needs.

The reimagining starts with a solid, draught-excluding front door by Higginbotham flanked by coloured glass panels from Rathmines Glass in the manner of the original. The hall is floored in a printed encaustic tile, and the ceiling heights are above three metres at this level.

The living room to the front is a pared back space, its chimney breast filled with a gas-fired stove with ceramic logs. The walls below picture rail level have been painted in Sulking Room Pink by Farrow & Ball. Above is the firm’s Windborne, a soft white that works really well in period properties.

Where the changes to the original are most apparent is in what had been the dining room to the rear. This space has been carved up to give a good-sized internal guest toilet and adjoining utility room, both accessed off the hall, while the second half of the room has been incorporated into the large open plan kitchen/dining/living room to the rear.

The hall

A living room

Set a step above the rest of the room it is an independent space that can be closed off by a set of glass doors. It works as a home office or a small for den for children.

The kitchen, designed by Robinsons Interiors in Belfast, has soft white units that contrast with the warm grey units of the island cum breakfast bar that anchors the room.

The garden is sizeable and is divided into two distinct sections: a smart dining area with concrete seating, and behind planting is a shed and basketball hoop to the rear. The southeast-facing exterior has pedestrian rear access and extends to 65sq m/700 sq ft.

The house has three good double bedrooms, one on the hall return with a slick shower en suite and two more on the first floor that share a shower room. The main bedroom is set to the front and has a windowed walk-in wardrobe.

The kitchen

A bedroom

The rear garden

The property has cream painted timber sash windows to the front, while those to the rear are a deep anthracite grey. The house also has an attic room with Velux windows and a full bathroom under the eaves.

Measuring 179sq m/1937sq ft, the property is seeking €925,000 through agent DNG.

Number 23 sold last September for €956,000; number 5 sold last August for €779,000 and number 1 sold in February 2019 for €685,000, according to the Property Price Register.