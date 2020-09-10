Reimagined 1960s Dalkey semi is walk-in ready for €895k

The 1960s semis on Mapas and the nearby roads in Dalkey are always strong sellers; and while not on the sea side of the village – though some have glimpses of the sea – the family-friendly roads are within walking distance of the village with its many amenities and transport links. They come to the market in varying conditions, often as executor sales in need of work.

From the exterior of 40 Mapas Road it’s immediately clear that the once pebble-dashed four-bed with garage has been transformed, and recently too. The owners bought five years ago and the stylish contemporary exterior with its new aluclad windows and door, converted garage and paved front garden is reflected inside in a light-filled open-plan interior.

Front reception room

Open-plan living area with kitchen, dining area and livingroom to the front

Rear extension

The layout of the ground floor has been changed as walls were removed and an extension was built across the rear. The work bought the semi to 149sq m (1,604sq ft). Painted white throughout – even upstairs – the flooring is either limed oak timber-effect tiling (there’s underfloor heating) on the ground floor and soft grey carpeting elsewhere.

The garage conversion made way for a fifth bedroom with en suite wetroom. The rear wall of the front reception room, still used as a living area, was removed to connect to the extended part of the house where the large family friendly space incorporates the dining area and kitchen fitted with white gloss units and integrated appliances, large island and grey and white tiled splashback.

A utility room opens out to the side of the house. The glazed rear wall with sliding doors opens out to a tiled raised terrace, just deep enough for a table and chairs, with steps down to the 9m long garden with its flatground trampoline.

Front bedroom with wall of built-in wardrobes

One of the property’s five bedrooms

Upstairs has a new slim horizontal window in the gable wall, which brings natural light into the landing and stairway. There are four bedrooms, two doubles, two singles, and a family bathroom. The two rear bedrooms have far away sea views over the rooftops.

For a family looking to trade up to a fully renovated house that is light filled and in walk-in condition, 40 Mapas Road will have strong appeal. With a B3 energy rating, the reminagined semi is for sale through Lisney seeking €895,000.