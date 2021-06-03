Regency residence on prime Blackrock avenue for €1.85m

Sydney Lodge, at 21 Sydney Avenue, is a fine Regency residence that is set well back from the road on about 0.4 of an acre on one of Blacrock’s best avenues. It could offer a family buyer with deep pockets the chance to enjoy its fine period features, perfectly-proportioned rooms and enormous garden for any number of children to enjoy.

While the garden faces northeast, the plot extends to more than 29m (90ft) wide and is about the same in length, which means the sun is in different parts throughout the day. Bounded by stone walls there are mature trees, clipped shrubs, a terrace, and an astro area for soccer.

Reception room

Kitchen

But behind this is a second secret garden that may pique the interest of boutique developers for while the main house, a double-bay-fronted villa of 272sq m (2,930sq ft) is a protected structure, its annex of 88sq m (950sq ft) to its north side is not. Subject to planning permission, it could be demolished to give vehicular access to the rear which could expand the options open to new owners. Or they might seek to rebuild the hall-floor level of the annex as a contemporary wing that would contrast with the elegant period features of the rest of the main house.

The house is accessed via granite steps and in the entrance hall the Portland stone floor and fine decorative ceiling hint at the balanced proportions of the rest of the house, which was built circa 1820.

The drawing room is to the right of the hall where the deep bay window still has working shutters and there is a carved marble fireplace. There is a matching room across the hall with a slate-pillared fireplace. Ceiling heights at this level rise to 13ft.

Bedroom

Off the inner hall, where there is a fanlight that echoes the shape of the one over the front door, are the kitchen and dining room. In the latter, a bookcase conceals what had been an entrance to the annex where there is currently a separate kitchen and living room at garden level, and two fine rooms upstairs. There is access to the garden from a lobby off the inner hall. It is BER-exempt.

The kitchen on the other side has waxed pine units and polished granite countertops, and a set of French doors that open to a raised timber deck.

Downstairs at garden level there is a discernible drop in ceiling height so it makes sense to have all bedrooms here. There are four fine-sized doubles, one with an en suite shower room, while the rest share the use of a large family bathroom, with separate bath and shower, set under the front steps.

The property is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €1.85 million.