Regency elegance with contemporary twist in Kildare for €895k

Surrounded by rolling Kildare plains Castlefarm is a Regency-style villa built in 2004. Set on the edge of the village of Rathcoffey, about 6km from the K Club, the property was designed by architect David Pym who suggested the style based on The Orchard, a larger property he designed in the same style at nearby Fornaghts.

The result is a very smart mix of old and new with sash windows and 10-foot high ceilings at hall level. Underfloor heating throughout adds year round appeal to this space. Add to that a very respectable C2 Ber rating and the open flow won’t seem cold in winter.

The house opens into a large hall with the living wing set to the rear accessed through the dining room where there is an antique dining table surrounded by balloon back chairs that the owner sourced locally in Straffan Antiques. The walls are papered in a design by luxury wallpaper and paint company Zoffany. The patio doors here open to a south-facing terrace.

To the left is the kitchen. It’s a fine space with painted timber units with a combination oil and electric Aga and double doors which open out to an east-facing terrace,ideal for morning sun. Off it is a decent-sized utility room and the hot press.

In the drawing room, painted Lamp Room Grey, sofas are set around a reproduction fireplace from Belle Chiminee in Dublin. All the rooms are painted in soft chalky shades from Farrow & Ball and the large windows are dressed with made-to measure curtains from The Fabric Mill in nearby Johnstown. An oil painting by Maud Hall Neale hanging over the mantle was sourced at Sheppards Auction House in Durrow.

The master suite comprises the rest of the wing on the kitchen side. The sizeable space includes a separate dressing room that leads through to the en suite bathroom. There are two more bedrooms at this level in the other wing of the house. These share a bathroom and another two bedrooms upstairs at dormer level. These have been decorated with Laura Ashley wallpaper and furniture.

The property which measures 292sq m / 3243sq ft is set on about three quarters of an acre of beautifully landscaped grounds.

From the entrance gate the schoolbus ferries to and from the local primary school in Rathcoffey. Clane is about a 5km drive while Maynooth is 8km away.

The property is seeking €895,000 through joint agents SherryFitzGerald Country Homes and Christies International.