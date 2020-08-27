Rathmines villa with garden to bowl you over for €985k

Gulistan Terrace, a conveniently located road off busy Mount Pleasant Avenue in Rathmines is said to take its name from the epic work of the 13th-century Persian poet Saadi. The area was known as “part of Cullenswood” until 1842 when it was changed to Gulistan.

Number 12 was purchased in 2012 for €400,000, according to the Property Price Register, and in 2014 the entire house was extended and modernised by the current owner.

The layout of the property was altered to the owners’ requirements; the front reception room – which is warmed by an open fire – is now laid out as a home office.

A cosy sittingroom with a solid-fuel stove lies to the rear of the office, which in turn leads to the extension, which houses a galley-style kitchen and dining-cum-family room.

The vaulted ceiling bounces the light off the pale walls, and the internal glazed oak doors used throughout also allow plenty of light to flow through the 135sq m (1,453sq ft) property.

Converted

Upstairs the layout was altered, as the third bedroom was cleverly converted to Jack and Jill bathrooms to service the two bedrooms at this level.

In addition the attic was converted. It now has a full stairs which leads to another bright room currently used as overnight guest accommodation, with great views across Leinster Cricket Club grounds.

The converted attic guest room has views across Leinster Cricket Club Grounds

But it is the rear garden that will really attract buyers. Extending to 27m (90ft) it has been beautifully landscaped with plantings of acers, lavender and olive trees. Backing onto Leinster Cricket Club, a formal patio is separated from a pergola and children’s play area by a raised bed laden with plants.

The house also has an inner courtyard accessed from the dining/family room – which floods the kitchen with light.

Recycling facility

Light sleepers should note that Gulistan Terrace is the access road to a Dublin City Council recycling facility – which means it’s a road busy with trucks passing the door early in the morning and with cars delivering their recyclables to the facility.

However, demand for this convenient location trumps this issue if you look at recent sales. Recent prices for the terrace include number 5, which sold for €888,888 in 2019, and number 4 went for €1 million also in the same year. Number 15 sold in 2014 for €665,000 as a two-bed, then achieved €810,000 two years later in 2016 when it was listed as a three-bedroom house.

Number 12 is a lovely, bright and airy property with a superb rear garden and is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €985,000.