Rathgar Victorian with familiar neighbours for €1.325m

The late Dr Vincent Barry may not be a household name, but the Cork native and youngest of 11 children may have helped save the lives of 15 million people.

In the 1940s, at the request of the government Dr Barry established the Medical Research Laboratory at Trinity College and led a research team that discovered the drug Clofazimine, which by 1981 had become the mandatory cure for leprosy. Along with Stanley McElhinney, he negotiated the introduction of the drug with the Indian government, which meant it became readily available in the developing world to those who needed it most.

Dr Barry and his wife, Angela, purchased 67 Garville Avenue Upper, a handsome double-fronted property in Rathgar, soon after his move to Dublin and after his death in 1975 the family home was purchased by his son Philip and daughter-in-law Gemma de Barra.

“His first research was into tuberculosis, and he found that the two diseases [TB and leprosy] were very similar. After treating Irish people in sanatoriums for TB, he then travelled the world to raise funds for research,” recalls Gemma.

“He was a Gaeilgeoir too – which is why all his children have the surname de Barra, and he was so modest and unassuming, he travelled everywhere by bus.”

This elegant Victorian property has been home to two generations of the family and is now on the market for the first time in almost 70 years.

Reception room

Dining room

Kitchen

“If the walls could talk they’d have some stories to tell. We have celebrated every family occasion here, from 18th and 21st birthdays to engagements, christenings and weddings,” says Gemma.

Now in their 70th years, Gemma and Philip are moving, but the pair are not going too far. They are in the process of building a new energy efficient home right next door.

“From talking to our friends who want to downsize the problem is always ‘where do you go’ but we are so lucky that we can build next door, so are staying in the area that has been home for the past 43 years.”

As it stands, Number 67 is an end of terrace house, but will be mid-terrace when the de Barra’s new home is completed next door.

Bedroom

Garden

The interior, which extends to 205sq m (2,200sq ft), had five bedrooms, but with the build next door one of these rooms – which has the addition of a new skylight – is now listed as a study as the main window has been blocked to give privacy.

The property is in excellent order, retains all its period features and has the benefit of a south-facing rear garden. Its location is a popular spot for house hunters given the number of private schools, local eateries and its proximity to the city centre.

Sherry FitzGerald is handling the sale of number 67, which is seeking €1.325million.