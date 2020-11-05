Rathgar Victorian with a showstopping extension for €950k

That number 38 Rathgar Avenue has been extended in recent years is no secret – the striking looking angular extension to the rear of the end-of-terrace Victorian is visible over the side wall. Its render is painted a dramatic slate grey to echo the roof tiles, while the frames of the windows and oversized glazed double doors are iroko, chosen to repeat the tones of the original brickwork.

The owners who bought number 38 six years ago knew that the existing galley kitchen wasn’t going to work for them, not least because it let in so little light; they wanted a large space for entertaining, and, being keen cooks, a kitchen with good counter space – a large island in the kitchen area now provides additional work space – and one that could incorporate elements such as a large fridge-freezer and double stove.

When they bought the house they commissioned architect Aoibheann Ní Mhearáin of Anima architects to design the extension, saying now that she listened to all of their requirements, particularly in relation to light and storage. So as well as the generous windows and doors in the extension there is a large roof light over the kitchen part of it, and her bespoke units, simple white cupboards topped with Silestone, include a wall of hidden storage. The floor throughout the kitchen and dining area is polished concrete.

Given its sleek contemporary look and smart design it’s not surprising the extension has featured in Image Interiors and Living magazine.

During the build the rest of the house was also worked on, although the owners, just as they wanted to keep the new part distinctly contemporary, were keen to respect the house’s period feel, and remedial works included dealing with damp, repairing cornices and installing sash windows to the front.

The house now extends to 165sq m (1,777sq ft), with four bedrooms: two doubles and two singles. There are two reception rooms – the rear one opens into the new part of the house down a couple of steps.

The owners bought when they were expecting their first child, and now with three young children they are taking on a new project nearby. They already had plans drawn up to convert the attic into a double bedroom with en suite, but that will be for new owners to do if they wish. The plans come with the sale.

There is off-street parking for one car and a pedestrian side entrance.

Number 38 Rathgar Avenue is for sale through DNG seeking €950,000.