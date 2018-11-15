Rathgar redbrick in turn-key condition for €1.295m

The redbrick terraces that line Victoria Road in Rathgar were built just as the fashion for grand rambling Victorians was giving way in Dublin to more manageable Edwardian family homes in the southside suburb.

They still have those expected features from the earlier time such as interconnecting reception rooms with their high ceilings and fine fireplaces; a wide welcoming hallway, as well as sash windows and stained glass in the porch but with more bedrooms and more liveable proportions.

Number 3 Victoria Road has five bedrooms – a feature that will attract families trading up – with the four doubles and a single spread over two floors. Probably in the original layout there were four bedrooms – the largest running the width of the front of the house – but this has been divided into a double and a single for some time now. The largest bedroom is to the rear on the first floor – a fine square room with high ceilings and attractive fireplace – and in some of the houses on this road this room has been divided to make space for an en suite.

Completely renovated

The owners are leaving the house in walk-in condition. Now freshly painted throughout, with new carpets and with the bathrooms recently updated – there are two plus a guest wc – it was completely renovated more than 10 years ago when the current owners moved in.

Some of their improvements that still look terrific are the walnut floor in the reception rooms and the smart grey gloss kitchen units with stone worktops. New owners will have nothing to do.

The kitchen is in the rear return, down a couple of steps from the hall, with new windows looking out on to the patio-style south-facing garden. There is enough room for a good-sized dining table, while the large wood-burning stove makes for a cosy family-friendly space. New owners could possibly extend the return to the side but at 200sq m/2,152sq ft this is already a large house.

A shed with a pitched roof runs the width of the rear garden and part of it is fitted out as a utility room. The garden is fringed with well-stocked flowerbeds and paved. The planted front garden sets the house back from the road.

Parking is on street. Sherry FitzGerald is the agent seeking €1.295 million.