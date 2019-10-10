Rare statement home off Leeson Street ripe for a refresh for €2.85m

The six houses on Dartmouth Road in Ranelagh, and six identical houses on Leeson Park, were designed by architect Joseph Maguire in 1870. These properties are substantially larger than their neighbours on Dartmouth Square, with 372sq m (4,000sq ft) of space compared to an average of 250sq m on the square.

Perhaps the size of these properties was due to the fact that Maguire was a triplet in a family of 16 children and he designed houses for large well-heeled families.

Number One, a semi-detached four-bed home, located at the corner of Warner Lane, was purchased by its current owners – who are now downsizing – in 2004 for a sum close to €4 million.

The house at that time had been completely refurbished and restored and won the Plan Expo Open Building 2003 award for its conservation and restoration by Coady Architects.

What attracts buyers to these houses is not just the central location – just a 10-minute walk to St Stephen’s Green and less than three minutes to the Charlemont Luas stop – but the generous proportions inside.

The rear garden is 25m (82ft) long.

Few residential houses so close to the city have three fine reception rooms at hall level, a gracious drawing room overlooking a cluster of Acer palmatum in the front garden, a library, and what would have been the dining room in bygone years is now a panelled cinema room with a private members’ club feel to it.

At garden level the old kitchen was converted into a formal dining room which sits beside a hand-painted country-style kitchen. It was a practical move for the family who have entertained quite a bit over the past 15 years.

A huge hand-painted triptych depicting a Kildare hunting scene graces the walls of the dining room, a testament to the owner’s passion for equestrian sports and the family’s links to Kildare. At this level there is a further reception room overlooking the rear garden.

Four fine-sized bedrooms are situated on the first floor, the principal of which overlooks the leafy stretch of Leeson Park and is en suite.

What Number One needs is a cosmetic overhaul; all the serious restoration work has been done. New soft furnishings will have it back to turnkey condition in a matter of weeks. The original plasterwork is particularly impressive in the hallway and drawing room.

Of further benefit is the off-street parking for two cars, accessed by electric gates from the Warner Lane side of the property.

Next door sold two years ago for €2.8 million in its original condition and in need of a vast restoration project, which has just been completed.

Number One, with a 25m rear garden, is on the market through Lisney seeking €2.85million.