Rare forever home in Rathgar cul-de-sac for €1.95m

Houses on Rostrevor Road in Rathgar don’t come on the market that often. Since they were built, buyers, when they move into the solid two-storey redbricks tend to stay put for at least one generation.

The cul-de-sac is lined mostly with semi-ds - but at the end there is a trio of detached houses, much larger than the others and with bigger gardens. Number 16 is one such house; it has been lived in by the same family since the 1980s – they are now moving to an apartment – and they leave behind a well maintained four-bed full of the original features that make Stringer-built houses from the 1920s so desirable.

The recently-restored timber framed verandah-style porch to the front and the double-door entrance is an immediately appealing feature while inside the hall – a bright square room with timber beamed ceiling – gives a welcoming atmosphere.

There’s a large formal dining room to the front, but new owners who may be less inclined to give over such a lovely room to formal entertaining could use this as a living room. To the rear and opening to the garden via its original French windows is a cosy living room as well as the kitchen. It was extended in the 1980s to add a dining space, a bathroom and an additional room now used as an office.

It is ready for another turnaround – if nothing else the timber-slat ceiling makes it dark. New owners will probably rethink this flat-roof extension entirely if only to give better views of the private back garden. At present number 17 has 240 sq m/2,583 sq ft making it an appealing option for families trading up.

Upstairs off the roomy and bright landing, the ceiling heights are good and there are four bedrooms – the largest mirroring the downstairs dining room has an en suite. The bathroom is a good size but like the kitchen is ready for updating.

Diningroom 16 Rostrevor Road, Dublin 6

Rear 16 Rostrevor Road, Dublin 6

The house was built on a wide site and mature planting and a tall granite wall (on to the High School) make for an atmospheric rear garden while to the side there is a detached garage – although there is plenty of parking in the front garden.

The Ber is E2 which suggests improvements could be made in energy efficiency. The Property Price Register shows number 17 in 2015 made the highest price in recent times on the road at €2.225 million but that was a very different style house. 16 Rostrevor Road is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald for €1.95 million.