Ranelagh redbrick mounts pleasant return for 30% less

The ages, styles and sizes of the houses along Ranelagh’s Mountpleasant Avenue Lower vary greatly. The lower end is close to the Grand Canal, a definite plus, and is where you’ll find number 11, a bright, Victorian house with a contemporary refurb, painted in greeny-greys and white, with plush carpeting. The rear patio/garden has been turned into a sheltered oasis with a bespoke barbeque facility and is a living space in its own right.

Along Mountpleasant Ave, houses, both upper and lower, tend to sell well. Number 39 sold for €955,000 in December 2017 and number 55 Mountpleasant Avenue Lower went for €815,000 in August 2017. Agent Sherry FitzGerald is seeking €1.05 million for number 11.

The market was more than buoyant when the vendors paid €1.5 million for this house in 2006. The major structural work was in place – a large kitchen/familyroom extension to the rear and more – when the vendors set about improving and decorating. Additions include a new kitchen and, earlier this year, carpets, new windows, repainting and patio work. The result is a bright and liveable 166sq m (1726sq ft) floor space in walk-in condition.

The kitchen/family room has restful mellow cream fittings with off-white and charcoal grey colours elsewhere. The family area has a rear wall of window with double glass doors onto the patio and a floor of shining hardwood. The kitchen floor is tiled in slate and worktops are of black polished granite.

There are folding doors between the formal reception rooms and both have lovely cast-iron fireplaces; the front, drawingroom one features a particularly nice motif. Ceilings are high and sash windows front and rear allow for great light. Another restful area is the reading space on the first return, reached through an arch, and lit by a side window and small Velux. The good-sized family bathroom is also on the return and has two wash hand basins, shower and bath.

The main bedroom is to the rear and has glass-fronted built in wardrobes, the other two bedrooms are front facing. The stairs to the attic room are made interesting, startling even, by ceiling glass which fills almost all of the ceiling over the stairs. The attic room is in use as a bedroom, has an en suite shower, eaves storage and an airing press.