Railway cottage with amphitheatre garden in Ballsbridge for €745k

Railway Cottages, located just off Serpentine Avenue in Ballsbridge, Dublin, is a terrace of Victorian cut-stone homes dating from the early 1900s. Running parallel to the DART line, these properties were modest homes when they were constructed, and a number have since been extended to the rear thanks to their generous rear gardens.

Number 4 last appeared on the market in 2016, and was purchased for €642,600, according to the Property Price Register. It was seeking €650,000 at the time.

The 86sq m (926sq ft) property was given a complete overhaul in 2008, when a smart sunken extension was added to the rear under the guidance of architect Peter Cassidy.

The split-level design which incorporates lots of overhead Velux roof lights makes the house appear more spacious than it actually is, and this is further enhanced by a high vaulted ceiling in the airy living-cum-dining room against an all-white backdrop.

To the rear is a wide limestone patio with curved steps, in amphitheatre style, leading to a raised lawn.

One of the main benefits – apart from its location so close to Lansdowne DART station – is the large 15m (49ft) rear garden. It accommodates a stylish room with a barrelled roof and underfloor heating, which is used as a home office.

The living room

The kitchen

The main bedroom

The patio

Internally the property has three bedrooms, two smaller ones on the ground floor, with the principal bedroom upstairs. Here the views of the rear garden and surrounding area are maximised through a wall of windows, while also giving this generous space quite a bit of natural light.

Leisure facilities close to the property include the swimming pool at Marian College, Wanderers Hockey Club, and Lansdowne Football Club, all of which are within a short walk, as is Aviva Stadium.

When the current owner bought in 2016 he did so as an investment. Rental income for the house, which has been managed by Haines Residential, who are also the agents for the sale, is around €3,200 per calendar month.

Next door, number 5 which is a larger house at 127sq m (1,367sq ft) – also with three bedrooms – sold for €810,000 earlier this year. It had been seeking €750,000 through Lisney.

Number 4 is in turnkey condition following a cosmetic overhaul, and is now on the market through Haines seeking €745,000.