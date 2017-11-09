Quintessential Victorian in Sandycove for €1.1m

A terraced house on Castlepark Road in Sandycove is a classic late-Victorian redbrick, with two bay windows, high ceilings with deep coving and stripped and polished timber floors. Owned by one family for 40 years, the well-maintained house features gas-fired central heating and was extended at the back about 17 years ago. However, new owners are likely to revamp and modernise the building.

Number 10 Castlepark Road, Sandycove, Co Dublin, a 228sq m (2,454sq ft) five-bedroom house is for sale through Lisney for €1.1 million. It is near the end of this 15-house terrace, a few doors up from the houses opposite the entrance to Castlepark school on the other side of the road.

The blue front door with stained glass panels surrounding it opens into a wide hall. The large livingroom on the right has a deep bay window and a large timber mantelpiece. The diningroom behind it features a brown marble fireplace and a large sash window.

Bright space

A few steps at the end of the hall lead, past a small downstairs toilet, down into a small family-room and from there into the extended kitchen-diner. This is a bright space with a vaulted ceiling, two Velux skylights, and a mostly glazed wall at the end, with French doors opening into a modest-sized back garden. There is a small utility room off it.

Upstairs, there is a double bedroom on the first return with a fully-tiled en suite shower room. Three more bedrooms – two doubles and a single – are on the first floor, off a landing with a skylight with coloured glass panels. The large main bedroom has the same deep bay window as the livingroom below it, and a matching brown timber fireplace. It looks across the road to the Castlepark apartment development. There is a fifth double-bedroom up a few more steps on a second return, next to a bathroom with a bath and shower.

The back garden is mainly in lawn, hedged by mature shrubbery. There is rear access to a lane off the Elton Court development just off Castlepark Road and space to park two cars in the neat front garden beside a small lawn.