Quartet of luxury Killiney homes from €1.5m

Anyone looking for a sizeable family home in the salubrious suburb of Killiney will see value in the turn-key homes at Condor, a small development of four large five-bedroom detached homes where the asking prices range from €1.5 million to €1.6 million.

Set on about an acre of land, the development will be familiar to locals. It was started in 2008 but wasn’t completed due to the downturn. The properties have been completed from shells in a joint venture between Paddy McQuillen Jnr’s Oaktree Capital Group, Alanis Capital and Lioncor Developments the development.

On this elevated site two houses, one on either side of the drive, are set to the front with the other two to the rear. Situated further back from the busy road, these have better views across Church Road to the Dublin Mountains. Located close to the Killiney Shopping Centre and Killiney Golf Club, it’s a convenient location that’s also within minutes of the M50.

First-class finish

The rendered modernist exterior is functional rather than fancy but the layout and finish inside is first class and includes large AluClad picture windows and doors by Carlson and FGM windows. The houses extend to approximately 345sq m/3713 sq ft.

The bathrooms have Villeroy & Boch sanitaryware, tiling supplied by Tile Merchants and even include the flattering back-lit mirrors.

In the bedrooms there are Komandor wardrobes supplied by Kube that include smart internal drawers and double height hanging space.

Set out over three stories, the living space is on the first floor, sandwiched between two floors of accommodation. This layout will really suit families with older kids who may want to feel some physical distance from their elders. It would also suit house hunters looking to accommodate three generations within the same property as the different levels give you some sense of distance. You could also turn two of the ground floor bedrooms into a self-contained unit for grandparents.

Scene-stealing rooms

Of the two scene-stealing rooms, one is open plan and L-shaped, accommodating the kitchen, dining and family room where the McNally-designed kitchen is discreetly set into the L so as not to dominate the overall space. Instead of the now ubiquitious island, this is peninsula in style and gives you a breakfast bar for grab and go repasts with smart Carrara marble worktops supplied by Miller Brothers, custom larder unit and Miele appliances. Double doors lead from the dining room to a lawned garden by Peter O’Brien Landscaping that gives you restful greenery to look out at.

The family area is decently proportioned and gives the kids a place to call their own should the adults wish to retire across the hall to the very informal, formal living cum dining room. This room has a insert stove and access to a narrow balcony, only about 60cm deep, that runs the width of the room and frames the view to the south.

At the top of the house there are two more bedrooms. The master is super spacious with a walk-through wardrobe leading to an en suite bathroom. Facing south you can access the sizeable, south-facing terrace from it. There is a second entrance to the terrace from the landing.

Designed by Blackrock-based architects Horan Rainsfort, whose work includes the historic Shelbourne Hotel and on plans for the development of homes on the grounds of Chesterfield House for Cairn Homes. The housebuilders acquired the property, the former home of the late Tom Roche, co-founder of building materials giant Roadstone, as part of the Project Clear loan portfolio from Ulster Bank for about €378 million in 2015.

The A-rated properties are for sale through agents SherryFitzGerald.

Balure

Up the road is Balure, a scheme of eight, four-bedroom detached properties, launched in late 2015, where the last house, 297sq m / 3,200sq ft in size, is asking €1.65 million through agents Hassett & Fitzsimons.

The group is launching The Nurseries, 33 four and five-bed homes on Taney Road, Dundrum this autumn as well as Castlebrook Manor, an estate of three, four and five-bedroom homes in Castletroy, Limerick.