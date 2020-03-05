Quaint villa a hop, skip and a jump from the Forty Foot for €985,000

A villa-style early Victorian close to the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Co Dublin, is likely to appeal to well-heeled downsizers in the area.

Number 27 is a 117sq m (1,259sq ft) double-fronted mid-terrace house. While compact in every way it has a good sized drawing room, two/three bedrooms, and a downstairs shower room. It comes with a very small garden and on-street parking only.

The house, a protected structure built around the 1840s, has been rented for a number of years; it is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €985,000.

A two-storey extension contains a drawing room and an upstairs bedroom, and there is potential to expand into the attic subject to planning permission.

The house has a simple layout: a tiled porch opens into a long front hall with an arch halfway along, and two reception rooms opening off it.

The double bedroom on the right has fitted wardrobes; the room on the left, fitted out as a study, could make a further bedroom.

Halfway down the hall on the right is a half-tiled shower room and a good-sized utility room with an overhead Sheila maid; there are Stira stairs from here to the floored attic.

No 27 Sandycove Avenue West, Sandycove, Co Dublin

The drawing room

The kitchen

The bathroom and toilet

The garden

The kitchen on the left has Shaker-style units, a red Aga and a door to the garden.

A couple of steps down at the end of the hall lead to the bright drawing/dining room, which has a coal effect gas fireplace. It has two windows, one with a deep window seat overlooking the narrow garden.

Stairs from the hall lead up to a double bedroom over the drawing room, with a family bathroom with bath and shower and a separate toilet on the landing outside it.

The narrow pebbled rear garden wraps around the house, and shrubs have been planted beside high granite walls. There’s a Barna shed on one side of the house, and a door into a pedestrian lane that leads on to Sandycove Avenue West.