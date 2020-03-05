Quaint villa a hop, skip and a jump from the Forty Foot for €985,000
A two-storey extension added a drawing room and an upstairs bedroom
The drawing room
- Address: 27 Sandycove Avenue West, Sandycove, Co Dublin
- Price: € 985,000
- Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
A villa-style early Victorian close to the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Co Dublin, is likely to appeal to well-heeled downsizers in the area.
Number 27 is a 117sq m (1,259sq ft) double-fronted mid-terrace house. While compact in every way it has a good sized drawing room, two/three bedrooms, and a downstairs shower room. It comes with a very small garden and on-street parking only.
The house, a protected structure built around the 1840s, has been rented for a number of years; it is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €985,000.
A two-storey extension contains a drawing room and an upstairs bedroom, and there is potential to expand into the attic subject to planning permission.
The house has a simple layout: a tiled porch opens into a long front hall with an arch halfway along, and two reception rooms opening off it.
The double bedroom on the right has fitted wardrobes; the room on the left, fitted out as a study, could make a further bedroom.
Halfway down the hall on the right is a half-tiled shower room and a good-sized utility room with an overhead Sheila maid; there are Stira stairs from here to the floored attic.
The kitchen on the left has Shaker-style units, a red Aga and a door to the garden.
A couple of steps down at the end of the hall lead to the bright drawing/dining room, which has a coal effect gas fireplace. It has two windows, one with a deep window seat overlooking the narrow garden.
Stairs from the hall lead up to a double bedroom over the drawing room, with a family bathroom with bath and shower and a separate toilet on the landing outside it.
The narrow pebbled rear garden wraps around the house, and shrubs have been planted beside high granite walls. There’s a Barna shed on one side of the house, and a door into a pedestrian lane that leads on to Sandycove Avenue West.