Quaint Kimmage cottage with work done and scope to expand for €495k

Connecting Crumlin to Kimmage, Clonard Road features a mix of housing stock, but at the Kimmage end is a series of quaint, double-fronted, stone-cut cottages with good back gardens where there is scope to extend.

Number 625 is one of 14 houses of this style, and it has already been extended and gently modernised by its owner without losing any of its charm.

Built in 1904, the granite-fronted, single-storey dwelling has a gravel front with off-street parking for at least two cars. It opens via its pitched porch and glass-panelled door into a smart, square-shaped livingroom where the ceiling height rises to 10ft.

This room has a terracotta-tiled floor, a vaulted ceiling and a rendered fire surround into which a black cast-iron stove has been set into the bare redbrick.

There are several rooms off this space, most notably the kitchen, which is accessed via double doors with glazed panes through to another vaulted space. Here there are rooflights on either side of the pitched roof, windows on two sides and glass doors out to the garden, all bringing in plenty of light.

The flooring is ash-blonde timber and the painted shaker-style kitchen units feature stainless steel D-ring handles. A sizeable Belfast-style sink and quartz countertops help to wash the space in light while the sizeable Kitchener five-ring hob range cooker with a metro-tiled splashback will appeal to keen home cooks. Central to the room is an on-trend, cottagecore scrubbed pine table.

The cottage’s two bedrooms are at opposite ends of the house, which may be handy if considering a house share as you won’t feel on top of each other. The house extends to 68sq m (740sq ft) and is all set on one level, which might appeal to traders-down in the area. To one side of the house is a covered deck where the washing machine is also situated.

Charming features in the bedrooms include original timber-panelled doors with polished brass knobs, and plantation-style shutters for additional privacy.

The real surprise, though, is the 12m (42ft) long rear garden. Facing south-east, it is set on a wide plot that gets morning and evening light and that could be extended out to from the side, subject to planning.

The property is being brought to market by Mullery O’Gara seeking €495,000.

Located within a 20-minute walk of Terenure village, the house is close to both Bushy and the Dodder linear parks while the local green space, Eamonn Ceannt on Sundrive, is less than a kilometre from the property.