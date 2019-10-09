Property professional extends fund to Sandymount new build for €1.6m

Former stockbroker Ann Power took a career break from her busy property portfolio when she had three children under three at home.

On returning to work eight years ago, she decided to enter the property market herself, and on completion of a BSc in property management, Power established Halcyon Fund Management: “It made a lot of sense; I was working with construction portfolios anyway, and it just seemed like the next logical next step,” says Power.

Her company works with clients keen to invest in residential property, personally or through their pension, taking on the sourcing and renovating of properties, right through to leasing or sale of the units.

The company launched ResInvest, which is structured through an Exempt Unit Trust (EUT) “which allows all rental income to roll up gross, and the properties to be sold without a Capital Gains Tax liability”.

The latest offering at Orchard Lodge at Holyrood Park in Sandymount is the first new build for the stockbroker turned developer.

Set on the grounds of an old market garden from the 1950s, where horses and carts would transport strawberries, pears and vegetables to Smithfield market, Power constructed two fine houses on the site which overlooks the playing fields of the YMCA to the rear.

One of the properties has already sold, and she has now placed the second – Orchard Lodge – on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.6million.

Set over three levels, and built by Vascon Construction and designed by Tyler Owens it is a well laid out A2-rated 232sq m (2,500sq ft) family home.

The property is flooded with light thanks to an abundance of glass: Velux windows on the top floor, and full length windows and doors in the rest of the house. There are five sets of patio doors on the ground floor alone, with two further patio doors in the bedroom suites on the second floor.

At garden level is a Newcastle-designed kitchen and living area, with the dining room off to the side. A further living room sits off the main hallway, and a downstairs bathroom with shower is a practical addition.

A real selling point are the bedrooms. While the property is laid out with four bedrooms, a further room – designed to be a study – on the second level could work as a fifth. But the two generous suites on this floor are the real show stoppers, as each has a generous balcony while the principal has a walk in wardrobe.

An upstairs utility is another smart move given that 90 per cent of laundry comes from bedrooms and bathrooms.

Adjacent to the house, separating this and the neighbouring new build, is a car port and storage unit.

The garden, laid out as low maintenance paving flanked by holly trees, is not large, but there is an abundance of local parks nearby, and the YMCA sportsgrounds are just over the back wall.

Another benefit is the property’s location 200m from Sandymount Dart station and just an eight minute walk from Sandymount Green.