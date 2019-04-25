Properties on view this weekend: The south side’s finest
A four-bed in Stillorgan, detached three-bed in Monkstown and more on show
18 Springhill Park, Killiney, Co Dublin.
Address: 18 Springhill Park, Killiney, Co Dublin
Agent: Burke Kennedy
Price: €795,000
BER: D2
A four-bedroom house extending to 158 sq m (1,708 sq ft) with further potential to extend in the large south westerly rear garden and convert a side garage – subject to planning.
On view: 11.00-11.30am, Saturday, April 27th
Address: 5A Bath Avenue Gardens, Sandymount, Dublin 4
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Price: €875,000
BER: C1
A modern, detached four-bedroom house constructed in 2002. Extending to 134 sq m (1,442 sq ft) with a south westerly garden and off street parking. In excellent order.
On view: 1.00-1.30pm, Saturday, April 27th
Address: 14 Leopardstown Court, Stillorgan, Co Dublin
Agent: DNG
Price: €675,000
BER: D1
Four-bedroom semi-detached property extending to 132sq m (1,421sq ft) situated in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to the Luas.
On view: 11.00-11.30am, Saturday, April 27th
Address: 2 Fairyhill, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Agent: Beirne & Wise
Price: €595,000
BER: F
Bright three-bedroom 95 sq m (1,022 sq ft) property with a south westerly facing mature garden. The property also has a large garage.
On view: 10.30-11.00am, Saturday, April 27th
Address: 1 The Orchard, Monkstown Valley, Monkstown Co Dublin
Agent: Lisney
Price: €595,000
BER: F
Detached three-bedroom house extending to 85 sq m (914 sq ft) in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to Monkstown and Blackrock villages.
On view: 10.30-11.30am, Saturday, April 27th