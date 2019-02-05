Pretty as a picture beside Glasnevin Cemetery for €295k

Tower View is a crescent of single-storey artisanal cottages in a cul-de-sac just off Finglas Road. The houses overlook a green and are situated opposite Glasnevin Cemetery, which in recent years has become a tourist attraction in its own right.

The location is just a few minutes’ walk from Glasnevin village, the Botanic Gardens, and one of the capital’s best pubs, the Gravediggers. The houses back onto Glasnevin Educate Together school.

Number 5 Tower View Cottages, Glasnevin

Number 5 is a compact, two-bed mid-terrace house that its owners bought in March 2016 for €190,000, according to the property price register. The property had been rented out and, though fairly basic, was liveable, the owner recalls. There was a small yard to the rear, which he covered in to create a valuable utility area, but otherwise the layout is as it was when he bought it.

Re-roofed

The property has since been re-roofed and a new kitchen installed, along with a new combi boiler. The house now has a D1 BER rating.

The cottage opens directly into its open-plan livingroom with a white metro-tiled kitchen leading off the room in an L-shape and mostly hidden from view. It has smart white laminate units and the room is lit from above by a rooflight.

One of the two bedrooms is off the kitchen and the utility is accessed from it. The other is off the livingroom, and overlooks the front. There is a shower room accessed off the livingroom.

The cottage is just opposite Glasnevin Cemetery

In walk-in condition and now measuring 40sq m (430sq ft), the property is seeking €295,000 through agent SherryFitzGerald. Parking is on-street and there is a communal area where residents store their bins.

Number 10 sold for €230,000 in August 2017, according to the property price register.