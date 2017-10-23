Pottery cottage in one of Ireland’s prettiest villages: €349K

This is a cottage home with enough romance, good looks and practical advantages to make it an archetype. In the centre of what is inarguably one of the country’s prettiest villages, it has river and valley views as well as gardens with a rockery, hedgerows and thriving Wisteria. It has history too, with beams and original features to show for it, and has had a refurbishment that both added light and created a comfortable, contemporary living style.

The Pottery’s good-sized 193.5sq m (2084sq ft) living space has to do with its history. Originally three tied cottages, homes to workers on the nearby Woodstock demense, these were opened up to become pottery studios in the 1980s and, later, a single home. The vendor has lived there since 2012, when she bought for €136,000. Before that, at the height of the housing boom, The Pottery sold for €600,000. This time round, after a lot of work and a change of style, it is on the market for € 349,000 through agent Donohoe Town and Country.

There are four bedrooms (the main is en suite), open kitchen/familyroom, sittingroom, diningroom, family bathroom and, useful as well as a quirky reminder of its origins, a staircase at either end of the cottage. The sittingroom has an open fire, the diningroom has a terracotta tiled floor and feature leaded-glass door insert, the kitchen is fully equipped and fitted and bedrooms have sloping ceilings.

The vendor, who has loved living in The Pottery, says they worked hard to lighten the interior of the cottage. “We sanded and lightened all the old wooden floors, allowed in more light and completely changed the living scheme. We repointed the stone-faced rear, cleaned up the patio, ripped out the tarmacadam and put new borders and pebbles to the front.” It took nine months but was, she says, “lovely work”.

Dublin is 120km (75 miles) away , Kilkenny is 26km and Waterford city just 47km distance. A bus service passes through the village.