Popular Rathfarnham scheme launches new five beds from €715K

The latest release at Scholarstown Wood in Rathfarnham, Dublin, a mix jointly developed by Regency and Bain Capital, comprises 27 three-, four- and five-bed family homes. It includes for the first time a five-bed show home staged and fitted by Ventura Design. The A-rated homes, designed by architects O’Mahony Pike, feature well-considered layouts and large windows that bathe the interiors in light.

Set over three floors and ranging in size from 187sq m/2,012sq ft to 195sq m/2,099sq ft, there are five five-bed detached properties. The layout of this home has been tweaked since earlier launches, says Regency director Patricia Hince. This is most evident on the second floor, which now comprises a master suite, accessed by a naturally lit staircase – thanks to a sizeable Velux – where there is a large bedroom, a walk-through dressing area, with lots of additional under-eaves storage and a naturally lit bathroom.

These larger units have an eat-in kitchen, situated on one side of the hall with views over both front and rear gardens. Across the hall is a formal sitting room, its focal point a Glenn Dimplex flame-effect fire. Sliding glass doors open through to a family room big enough to fit an L-shaped sofa.

With four of the five bedrooms on the first floor there is lots of space throughout for entertaining. Handless wardrobes – the same colour as the walls – and, for the most part, set into alcoves, are by Bedroom Elegance, now called Bspoke.

Prices for the five-bed units start from €715,000, with the show home also for sale at about €775,000.

Four-bed semi

There are two different types of four-bed semi on offer in this phase. The 11 homes range in size from 141sq m/1,519sq ft to 149sq m/1,604sq ft, with prices for each style respectively starting from €590,000 and €610,000.

There are 11 three-bed properties available. Three of these are semis with prices from €500,000 for homes from 114sq m/1,232sq ft in size. The other eight properties are either mid or end-of terrace. Measuring 116sq m/1,250sq ft, prices for these start from €490,000.

This latest phase, for sale through agent DNG, brings the number of houses sold to 102 out of a total of about 244. When complete Scholarstown Wood will comprise 314 units. Hince adds that buyers to date are mainly “traders up” from the area, most within a six-mile radius of the development.