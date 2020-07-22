Pitch perfect on Palmerston Road at €2.35m

While Covid restrictions mean a lot more planning when it comes to house viewings – no more nipping in for a quick look on open days – it might be worth it for househunters in the upper price range considering prestige Palmerston Road to take a look at two houses, numbers 56 and 79. The former is what can best be described as a project -– it needs everything, starting with deep pockets and clear vision – the hint as to its condition is in the price, €1.25million.

Further on down the Rathmines on the same side is number 79, which is in walk-in condition having been extended and completely renovated in the Celtic Tiger years and then finessed with great style in the past six years by the family now selling. With its smart furniture, spacious rooms and fashionable colour scheme, it looks straight from the pages of an interiors magazine.

The family bought number 79 in 2014 for €1.68million, drawn probably by its clever reworking of space most notably at garden level where the internal walls were removed and a largely glazed extension was added to the rear to create an open-plan eating, living, dining space with definite wow factor. Such is the size of the space the baby grand piano at the far end appears to take up little room.

Fully open-plan areas can be trying for large families so there is scope to close off the section to the front with its opaque glass panelled walls to make a cosy living room.

Garden level - open plan

Patio at the end of the garden

Family bathroom

There are four bedrooms – the first in the hall floor return, while the grandest bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite.

The two reception rooms at hall level interconnect. The Victorian proportions – high ceilings, tall windows – make for airy living spaces, good halls and landings.

Family room at garden level that can be closed off from open plan kitchen

As well as decorating, the family did some work on the garden of the 290sq m/ 3,121sq ft home – creating a sun trap patio at the end the garden where there is also pedestrian access to the lane at the rear. There is off street parking to the front for two cars.

The family are now trading up and number 79 is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, asking €2.35 million.