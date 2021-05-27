Phibsborough three-bed with attic space close to city for €745,000

Buyers looking for a family home where all they have to do is give the removal company the address and let the kids draw lots for their bedrooms should check out number 55 Rathdown Road, a handsome redbrick in Phibsborough where the current owners have done all the hard work. There is no need for builders and the frightening price of their current tenders; instead, all you have to do is pop on some coffee and enjoy the roomy open kitchen/living/diner that overlooks the garden. Maybe you have to raise your voice to shout up to the kids who are playing in the light-filled converted attic.

The bow-fronted house is situated on the east side of the street, on a part of the road where development continues apace at the TUD Grangegorman campus and the final stages of construction are taking place to the rear, where a block of student accommodation is almost complete.

Now a D2 BER-rated terraced house, it opens into a decent-sized hall where there is a guest toilet and a laundry cupboard with the washing machine and ironing paraphernalia. The living room, a square room to the front, has a bow window and, as in the hall, lovely sloping coving. The open fire has a soft grey tile surround and hearth, framed by a 1930s-style oak mantelpiece.

The back of the house is now a large and light-filled space where on-trend blue kitchen units are set out in a C-shape and topped with granite.

The roof lights above the dining area wash it in natural light. After dark you can switch from recessed spot task lighting to the more ambient wall sconces. The room overlooks the smartly landscaped, low-maintenance garden. Set out in tiers, with artificial grass and Indian sandstone paving it slopes gently up to the garage where there is vehicular rear access and space to store bikes and a second fridge and freezer. It is also home to the tumble drier, taking a good deal of ambient noise out of the kitchen.

While northeast facing, the garden is a good size and new owners will get afternoon sun on the terrace in front of the garage. There may also be scope to build a mews here, subject to planning. The gable wall of the student accommodation does not have any windows so it also feels very private.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, two doubles and a single which is currently used as a home office. The family bathroom has a separate shower and a freestanding, claw-foot bath. The attic is full of light and has plenty of storage in the eaves.

The property, which extends to about 111sq m (1,248sq ft) with more than 13sq m (118sq ft) of further space in the attic, is seeking €745,000 through agent Sherry FitzGerald. Recent sales on the street include number 28, which sold for €760,000, and number 36, which sold for €660,000 in February 2020 according to the Property Price Register. Number 58 sold in January of that year for €547,000.