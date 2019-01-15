Period living in Fairview at a fair price of €695k

Fairview in Dublin 3 is often overlooked as an option for househunters in search of accommodation within easy reach of the city centre. It is the same distance from Trinity College as Donnybrook, and represents far better value per square foot when compared with similar houses in parts of Dublin 4.

A prime example is 4 Inverness Road, a terraced property over three levels extending to 154sq m (1, 663sq ft).

It was purchased in 2013 by its current owners Risteard Brennan and Sinead Stafford – who has a background in design – for €346,000 when the house was laid out as three jaded flats.

The couple engaged architect Jim Halpin who totally transformed the house, dating from the 1890s, into a more practical family home.

Internally the hall level now houses the kitchen and dining room, in what were originally two rooms, but now is a bright open plan space with lots of storage.

Lying to the rear, the dining room has French windows leading out to a roof terrace. It is not fully complete, as there are no railings, and design plans show the intention here was a sundeck with a staircase down to the rear garden, which new owners have the option to complete.

Staircase

The most significant change was altering the internal staircase to garden level. It was moved from the hallway into the dining room. This freed up the space where the original stairwell sat, allowing for a bathroom – with a full bath at hall level, and a utility, bathroom and store rooms downstairs. “Having the stairs in the dining room means we use the living room downstairs much more as it is so accessible,” says Brennan.

The kitchen, by Peter Geraghty of Oak Lodge Kitchens, has a moveable island.

The stairs from the dining room makes the living room very accessible.

The living room, with stairs going up to the kitchen cum dining room.

The kitchen, by Peter Geraghty of Oak Lodge Kitchens, has a moveable island, which allows the room to become a large open area for entertaining large numbers. Geraghty also installed lots of custom-designed storage throughout the property.

An extension was added at garden level creating a spacious living room with garden access. Also at this level is a double bedroom and a small home office.

Upstairs are three further bedrooms, two fine doubles and a box single, with a bathroom on the return.

At first glance, the location of the stairs in the dining room appears unusual, but makes good sense from a practical perspective. The house now has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a spacious living room and a lovely kitchen-cum-dining room.

The rear garden needs some planting, and the gated laneway to the rear means new owners can develop same without any interference through the house, which is in turnkey condition.

A further bonus is an energy efficiency rating of B2. The family is moving to another project and has placed the home, which sits on a quiet cul-de-sac, on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €695,000.