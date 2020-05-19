Pembroke Road penthouse with French polish for €565k

Apartments in Georgian townhouses are thin on the ground in comparison with modern blocks in the capital. In recent years quite a number of these grand dames have been converted back into family homes, however few have been converted into apartments given the headaches of renovation working within protected structure rules.

Number 64 Pembroke Road in Ballsbridge, a three storey over basement townhouse in a long Georgian terrace just beyond Upper Baggot Street was converted into apartments more than two decades ago.

The property has 13 apartments in total, all of which are different sizes. Number 12 on the top floor is the largest, standing at a generous 93sq m (1,000sq ft). It was purchased by its owner, a French man in 2015 for €457,000. “It wasn’t in super shape; it needed two new bathrooms and the kitchen and windows also needed refurbishment,” he says.

Hallway with cast-iron radiator and skylight

Livingroom with polished floorboards

Rather than gut the apartment the owner focused on renovation as he “really wanted to keep the character of the Georgian building, and modern pieces would not fit in”.

The apartment looks out over the tree-tops on Pembroke Road with views to the Dublin mountains above the skyline. The fact that the main room and two bedrooms have full-length windows – with skylights in the hallway, study and bathrooms – coupled with a southerly aspect, means the entire apartment is very bright.

In addition to its generous floor space, 10ft-high ceilings add to the charm, as do the period features such as original flooring, the old fireplace and cornicing. Attention to detail is evident from the choice of period cast-iron radiators, travertine hallway and full marble bathrooms combined with the French antique decor.

Bedroom with marble-clad en suite

French owner installed a new kitchen in 2015

The owner is returning to France and has reluctantly placed the property on the market, conceding it is too much of a burden to manage the rental of the apartment from a different country.

Apartments here have commanded high prices, even back in 1999 a one bedroom unit was on the market seeking £260,000. Earlier this year, number 5 standing at 28sq m (301sq ft) was seeking €285,000, and appears to have sold for €290,000.

Number 12, which is more than three times that size is seeking €565,000 through Young’s estate agents, and management fees are €2,100 a year.

The fact that the two-bed property is on the top floor and there is no lift, means it will not suit everyone, but its location at the top of Baggot Street, just a short stroll to the city centre along with its period features, separate study and off-street parking are its real selling points.