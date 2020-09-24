Park yourself in D16 cottage with Zen garden for €995k

When you conjure up images in your head of a cottage, you think of a pretty but small space nestled perfectly into its environment. Pine Valley cottage is anything but small and rather than chocolate-box pretty, it is stylish with acres of room for a large family to fill.

Situated on the busy Harold’s Grange Road, within a few minutes’ walk of a local shop, Marlay Park and Pine Valley Park, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house began as an 1980s build but has been more than doubled in size by its current owners.

It now opens into a bright hall with a living cum music room to the right and the original part of the house to the left. Straight ahead is the entrance to the kitchen where there are smart dove grey units, with deep drawers and polished nickel d-ring handles, set around its perimeter. A curved island and quartz countertop sits at the centre allowing whomever is cooking to survey all those seated in the dining area and indeed cast the occasional glance down the step towards the family room. The owner says it sometimes feels like she’s giving a cooking demonstration but the different levels and broken plan layout hides and reveals in equal measure in a visually appealing fashion.

The entrance hall.

The kitchen.

Family space.

Living area.

There is direct access to the outside from many rooms: the music room to the front, the kitchen and from the gorgeous family room. A bright, triple-aspect space, the family room has large sliding doors leading out to a stepped terrace that overlooks the mature, Japanese-inspired garden where large existing granite boulders have been incorporated into the design by Brendan Casey.

While north-facing, the garden is big enough to allow for sunny spots all day long, with the terrace, set with rattan outdoor furniture and a warming fire pit, getting both east and western light. There are also more secluded areas that hide the clothes line, oil tank and bins from view.

Master bedroom.

Outdoor space.

Outdoor space.

The house now extends to 220sq m / 2,368sq ft – the result of significant works done in 2014 when the owners employed architect Donal McNally to reimagine the space. By adding about 92sq m / 1,000sq feet, in the form of a cubist, double-storey extension, the property has given the parents a main bedroom that is away from the rest of the accommodation. It is accessed via the stairs that runs up from the family room and includes a windowed walk-in wardrobe and a large en suite bathroom with separate bath and large shower. The dual aspect room is completely removed from the rest of the accommodation, which is in the original part of the house, below at hall level.

Here there are three double bedrooms and a formal sitting room.

This set-up will suit parents of slightly older kids, who will only be delighted to be at a remove. For those with a child still keen to hang on to a parent’s apron strings, there is a very charming secret door, hidden in a bookcase, from one of the bedrooms that opens out into the family room at the base of the stairs leading to the parents’ bedroom.

While the house fronts onto a busy thoroughfare, there is off-street parking for up to about six cars and a pedestrian entrance to the side. It is asking €995,000 through agents DNG.

There is a wealth of local schools within walking distance including Ballinteer Community School, Divine Word National School, Wesley College and St Columba’s College. The M50 is a short distance and its traffic is audible from the property.