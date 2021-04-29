Palatial living par for the course at Mount Juliet five-bed for €1.75m

“We wanted to capture the splendour of the old Lady Helen house, but put it into a modern context,” says the owner of 2 The Waltons, a five-bedroom house in the grounds of Mount Juliet Estate. “So it turned out to be a Palladian style, as we wanted that old-world feel combined with modern conveniences.”

The owner and his wife, both keen golfers, visited the estate for a few years prior to building their 535sq m (5,760sq ft) home in 2002. “It was so relaxed compared with other five-star estates we visited, which were just not geared towards families, so we knew this was where we wanted to build. At that time there was even a room upstairs over the restaurant where the kids could hang out and play games while adults dined below,” says the owner.

Hall and staircase.

Kitchen and dining area.

Reception room.

Their home is one of three detached properties on the estate overlooking the 12th fairway, with the remainder of the houses located in Walton’s Grove or the Rose Garden.

The onsite facilities for their children were an added bonus. “It is so safe here, and the [now grown-up] kids could wander all over the estate 24/7, as there is great security.” There is a riding school for lessons, treks and livery, and the local Ballylinch Stud farm has 5km ride-outs across part of the lands. The owner describes the foaling season here as “quite amazing”. In addition there is an archery range, salmon and trout fishing on the River Nore, which runs through the estate, a falconry and the health club has a spa with a 15m swimming pool.

Games room.

Living area.

Bedroom.

The private tennis court.

The half-acre site on which 2 The Waltons stands has a private tennis court to the rear, as well as communal courts in the estate. With five en suite bedrooms, four reception rooms, a conservatory and games room, it offers quite the lifestyle choice for those in search of a prestige home with an abundance of amenities on the doorstep. The southfacing balcony is the perfect spot to watch golfers. For golf enthusiasts, the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature course with its newly developed clubhouse has hosted many international events in recent decades.

Dining out options include the Michelin star Lady Helen restaurant, and The Hound at Hunter’s Yard – both of which are on the estate – with local eateries in the nearby village of Thomastown. At Stoneyford, Knockdrinna Café offers cheese-making courses as well as catering, should new owners wish to entertain at home.

The owners are downsizing as their children who grew up here have moved, and as they have an apartment on the estate they simply do not need that much space any more. Their home in turnkey condition, which has an annual service charge of €3,861, is on the market through Hooke and MacDonald seeking €1.75 million.