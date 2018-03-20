Painter’s peaceful penthouse with heavenly views for €550k

“When I saw the sky, sun and view from the roof garden I fell for the apartment, even though it was only a shell then,” says the owner of this penthouse at 60 Botanic Hall, Addison Park, Glasnevin, Dublin 9, who was its first owner. About 13 years later she still gets a “buzz” from the light and feeling of space.

And it is these that strike you as you wander this high-ceilinged, 110sq m (1,184sq ft) apartment with a glass sunroom that has views across and down to Glasnevin Cemetery (with the Daniel O’Connell tower reaching above the trees) and the Botanic Gardens. The Dublin and Wicklow mountains are visible beyond.

The artist owner bought the apartment, which is for sale at €550,000 through Savills, as a shell with white walls which have since been changed to blues and greys, while the radiators were replaced with more stylish models.

The kitchen – from Schuller and with Neff appliances – and the bathrooms have also been remodelled. The en-suite of the main bedroom, which is beside the front door, has a walk-in shower (with rainshower head) and deep, calming grey tones. The main bathroom, across the hall from the second bedroom, is also in grey with a free-standing bath.

Radiance

At the end of the hall the space opens out dramatically into a kitchen, living room and sunroom with a garden wrapped around it, offering an east aspect, where the owner takes breakfast in the morning sun from April to autumn; a southern face for midday radiance and a western side for evening light.

The kitchen is cleverly divided from the livingroom by a permeable half-wall created by shelves. Beside it a large opening links the kitchen to the livingroom, garden and glassroom – the kitchen itself being a big space rather than just an adjunct brushed into the corner of an open-plan living area.

The owner paints in the sun room – “it is incredible for that” – benefitting not only from the light but also the tranquillity. Something that new residents will also appreciate.