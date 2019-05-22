Overlooking the playing fields of Dublin 4 for €1.85m

One of the 16 houses in Ailesbury Wood, a small luxury housing development built in 2003 on tennis courts that previously belonged to houses on Ailesbury Road, is back on the market five years after selling at auction for €1.6 million in 2014.

Lisney is seeking €1.85 million for the 185sq m (1,990sq ft) four-bed semi-detached property. The Ailesbury Wood houses back on to the playing fields of St Michael’s College secondary school.

The houses were built to a very high spec, says agent Stephen Day, with granite sills, concrete floors, Villeroy and Boch bathrooms, oak or marble floors and brass light switches. Number 12 is a bright house, painted mostly white, that’s pretty much in walk-in condition.

Glazed double doors open into the drawing room to the right of the marble-floored front hall: it has two windows, one a bay, a marble fireplace and oak floors.

A living room on the left has French windows opening out to the back garden and a door into the kitchen. The kitchen is a long room, also opening off the front hall, with a dining room/sunroom at the end. Marble-floored, it has white units and black polished-granite countertops.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and the part-tiled family bathroom. The main bedroom has a marble-tiled en suite, an open arch to a dressing room and a door opening out to a good-sized balcony overlooking St Michael’s playing fields. There are two more smaller double bedrooms, one with en suite; the fourth bedroom is a small single that could also work as a study.

The small back garden is more or less half lawn, half patio. There is a side passage to the front, where there are two car-parking spaces.

There is a €2,400 annual service charge in the development for maintenance of the common areas. Ailesbury Wood is close to the Merrion Road end of Ailesbury Road.