Original Monkstown Edwardian close to sea, schools and park for €1.3m

A fine Edwardian semi-detached house near the sea in Monkstown, Co Dublin, retains many of the period features of its era – high ceilings, centre roses in the two main reception rooms, deep coving, pretty cast-iron fireplaces painted white in the drawingroom, diningroom and several bedrooms and stripped original floorboards upstairs and down.

The owners refurbished some parts of the house in the 31 years they’ve lived there, but new owners are likely to revamp and redecorate. The house, built in 1908, also has great sea views from a window seat in the main bedroom.

Number 10, Belgrave Road extends to 232sq m (2,281sqft) and the four-bed is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald for €1.3 million. The house is a few minutes’ away from one of south Dublin’s oldest Irish-language national schools, Scoil Lorcain, and just around the corner from Seapoint Dart station.

Bay window

A wisteria-covered and tiled front porch opens into a square hall, with a carved timber staircase and a tall window halfway up the stairs floods light through. The interconnecting reception rooms on the right are painted white: there’s a tall bay window in the drawingroom overlooking the front garden. The diningroom is lined with bookshelves and has a large fireplace with a brass canopy almost matching the one in the drawingroom: both are painted white, with pretty friezes. A glazed door in the end wall opens into the back garden.

The owners revamped the kitchen/breakfastroom a number of years ago: it has a lino-tiled floor, white units with polished black granite countertops, a new boiler and a kind of mini-conservatory at the breakfast room end, with French windows opening to the back garden. New owners may wish to extend into the space where the rear patio is now, as some other neighbours have, squaring off the space between the kitchen and diningroom.

Sea views

Other downstairs accommodation includes a shower room. Upstairs there is a tiled family bathroom, a large hot press, two large double bedrooms and two singles: one of these, at the back of the house, is fitted out as a study and like the main bedroom, is painted a deep red.

The main bedroom is to the front of the house, with a window seat beside the wide bay window from where there are views across Dublin Bay to Howth. The second large double is painted a vivid green.

Up another flight of stairs there’s an attic with three Velux windows; there might be room here for an en suite – and maybe even a dressing room – in two under-eaves storage areas, the agent suggests.

The back garden is private, with mature trees and bushes lining the 95ft long back lawn; a side passage leads from the neat front lawn to the back of the house. There’s residents’ parking to the front on Belgrave Road.

Locals have access to nearby Eaton Square at the top of Belgrave Road and Belgrave Square around the corner; they can also be spotted heading down to the beach at nearby Seapoint for a dip.