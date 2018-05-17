Old and elegant sit side by side on Anglesea for €2.3m

Old and new sit very visibly side by side at 22 Anglesea Road where the owners of the end-of-terrace Victorian built on to the side with a strikingly contemporary two-storey extension.

With its white render and vast picture windows both upstairs and down it contrasts with the style and proportions of the original house. Inside there’s a clear contrast too: off the entrance hall to the left are the original reception rooms, two beautifully proportioned graceful period-style rooms with the expected original features.

There are now two staircases in the house – the first is the original one off the entrance hall, the second, a modern design, is at the far end of the house in the new section.

The owners, who are now downsizing, bought the house 23 years ago. They had been looking at a two-storey over-basement property on the road but preferred the family-friendly layout of a two-storey house where all the bedrooms could be on one level.

They lived in number 22 for about 10 years without doing very much to it so that when the time came to extend they knew exactly what they wanted and particularly how the light worked on the site.

The new part is made up of a large open-plan family space with picture windows and a kitchen on one side with plenty of space for a seating and dining area. A curved floor to ceiling pine panelled wall is an attractive feature and there are bi-fold glazed doors opening out on to the back garden which was tiered and planted at the time of the major renovation.

The glossy Alno kitchen with its large granite-topped island is just right for the light-filled contemporary space which is double height to the front. To the back is a mezzanine walkway with access to the first of the five bedrooms and the home office. The fully thought through extension provides a great deal of storage – the extension has its own front door that opens into a fitted out cloakroom and there is a large utility and a store room at the end of the extension that connects the front and rear.

The house, with a Ber of D1, is not overlooked to rear. There is off-street parking for three cars in the front garden which still has space for a small lawn and mature and neatly clipped hedging. Lisney is selling 22 Anglesea Road, asking €2.3 million.