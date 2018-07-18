Off the beaten track in Dublin 4 for €895,000

As you drive or walk through the villages of Ranelagh, Rathmines and Donnybrook it is hard to believe that just a couple of decades ago these locations comprised flatland where the housing stock was either broken up into smaller units or operated as very basic house shares.

The supply of these multi-occupancy homes is dwindling as more and more are renovated as single-family homes but there’s an opportunity to acquire one in Donnybrook with the arrival of number 6 Sandford Avenue to the market.

The mid-terrace Victorian house has been a five-bedroom house share for years and there’s quite a bit of work to be done.

The street is a lovely quiet of cul-de- sac of terraced houses, just off Marlborough Road. The end of the road overlooks Muckross College with Ransford, an apartment block, to the right.

Number 6 comprises two reception rooms, a livingroom to the front with a white marble fireplace and glass pane double doors leading through to the diningroom, a similarly square space that overlooks the small, southwest garden. The kitchen, which you step down into, is to the rear. Tacked on to it is a timber frame, corrugated plastic roof lean-to that opens out to a small, lawned garden.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms, one on the return and a further three on the first floor, the original room to the front has been divided into two. The fifth is on the second floor return where the property’s only bathroom – a shower room – is located.

The house, which measures 142sq m (1,530sq ft), and has an F Ber rating and needs modernisation. It currently has gas heating, a mix of window styles, timber sash windows to the front, uPVC to the rear, and an old-style roof light at the top of the house. There is potential to extend slightly but extending further than the current footprint will encroach on the small back garden.

The property is asking €895,000 through agents DNG. The same firm recently sale agreed number 15, a three-bedroom, C Ber-rated property constructed 25 years ago, measuring 100sq m (1,082sq ft) and set on the other side of the road, it came to market asking €735,000.

Number 19, a three-bed with a large back garden and vehicular rear access, came to market asking €800,000 and has been sale agreed through agents Hassett & Fitzsimons.