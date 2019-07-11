Nothing bijou about this five-bed Ballsbridge mews for €1.625m

The mews at 6 Raglan Lane was built in the 1970s and would have been one of the first family homes on the now well-established residential mews lane. It was built in their garden by the then owners of the main house at 6 Wellington Road who were downsizing.

They took a large enough plot so that their new mews would have a good-sized garden with mature trees to the rear and be set back from the lane to provide a garden and parking to the front. The current owners bought in more recent years, commissioning Boyd Cody architects to remodel and extend the property in 2003.

That work extended to the front to make space for a deep entrance porch and a dining area off the galley kitchen and, more dramatically, it went into the roof space to add a fifth bedroom with en suite and living area, which all open out to a roof-top balcony.

6 Raglan Lane, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Rear reception room

Formal dining room to the front

Living area in extended third floor

There are four more bedrooms, three doubles, one with en suite and a single – currently used as a home office – as well a good-sized family bathroom. All this is arranged at the top of an open-tread teak staircase.

Downstairs the accommodation comprises a large living room running the width of the house at the rear with a wall of floor-to-ceiling glazed sliding doors opening out to the garden while to the front is a formal dining room.

Both the rear reception and that dining room open into the galley kitchen. The flow through the rooms to the garden, as well as the floor-to-ceiling windows front and back give a terrific sense of space.

Kitchen opening into dining area in extended area in the front

Family bathroom

Top floor balcony

The master bedroom

This Ballsbridge family home stretches to a sizeable 209sq m/2,249sq ft and throughout there is custom-built storage. There are two contemporary water features, one on the third floor on the balcony, and another in the landscaped front garden.

A remnant of the space’s previous use (as coach-house accommodation) can be seen in the original metal hay feeders which remain on the exterior walls as decorative features. All is set behind a tall sliding timber gate out to the quiet lane, making this is a thoroughly private house.

Thanks to the latest work, the mews has shaken off any 1970s feel and is a modern home. Buyers will update the kitchen units and bathrooms and will probably want to do some work to improve its Ber F rating.

Savills is seeking €1.625million for 6 Raglan Lane.