No holds barred refurb at deceptive Ballsbridge terrace for €1.65m

Nothing is quite as it seems at 7B Merrion View Avenue. From the exterior of this three bed you might be forgiven for thinking it is a run of the mill end of terrace house. Even the photographs don’t quite capture the extent of the interior space – which stretches to a very generous 248sq m (2,677sq ft).

While it’s listed address is given as 7B Merrion View Avenue, which would suggest that it is maybe an add-on to something grander, its Eircode is Merrion View Lodge, which is more suited to what lies inside.

Purchased 11 years ago, the period property has been extended and refurbished by its current owner in conjunction with interior designer Debi Flynn to what it is now; a well-designed family home bathed in light with impressive interiors.

Flynn, who began her career as an estate agent, retrained in property economics and has completed a series of fit outs of private houses in addition to Node, one of Dublin’s first shared living properties on Pembroke Street Upper, where she is a partner and investor.

Flynn added an extension to the rear of the house to replace a lean-to kitchen. This area extends to 11m in length and is now the hub of this well thought-out home.Tell tales in the kitchen – a bespoke design by Wicklow based Cillian Johnson – offer clues to the expensive fit out, from the solid oak frames to hand-painted doors and copper fittings. Even the large floating oak shelf that sits in a Calacatta marble alcove to the rear of the kitchen is a small feat of engineering.

Windows and doors completed by Kells Joinery mimic the Crittal style, but are actually made from accoya wood, and are rot resistant and hard wearing. They overlook the rear garden which was designed in conjunction with landscaper John Kilfeather.

The formal reception rooms at hall level are now laid out as a living room and a home office that open out to the side of the property – which has the benefit of side access. This is a big bonus for garden maintenance as it excludes the need for any garden appliances to be dragged through the house itself.

Upstairs lie three bedrooms, with the principal room now located in the new extension. It is a generous space with his and her bathrooms in addition to plenty of storage in bespoke wardrobes.

Also in the extension upstairs is a second study, which could if new owners wished, become a fourth bedroom with the installation of a dividing wall.

There is a small roof terrace which the owners refer to as “sur la plage”. Accessed from a bathroom window upstairs, it provided the perfect sun trap for sunbathing during lockdown.

The property, despite being a period house that has stood here for more than 100 years, feels brand new, and nothing has been overlooked in its redesign; from the light flowing in through the windows and roof lights, the high end interiors and the maintenance-free garden. The owners are moving closer to the city and have placed this fine home on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.65million.