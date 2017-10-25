No expense spared on this smart Ranelagh refurb

It’s the attention to detail that is so striking in the renovation of 4 Beechwood Road in Ranelagh: from the Crittall glazed metal internal doors to the herringbone oak parquet flooring, the leather trimmed bespoke runner on the stairs to the new matching limestone fireplaces in the reception rooms.

Even the exterior of this end-of-terrace redbrick has been updated.

Double-glazed sash windows replace the aluminium ones that were there, the brickwork has been cleaned, the decorative cast-iron railing on the roof of the bay window restored and the off-street parking – a big plus in Ranelagh – is behind cast iron gates. And everything is newly done.

The owners bought just two years ago and extensively remodelled the house to turn it into a stylish and comfortable four-bed family home, in the process extending it to 219sq m (2,357sq ft).

Returning from London with their small children, they bought number 4 (for just over €1 million) with the intention of staying for good, but have now decided to move out of Dublin for more space and to be closer to family.

They also brought interior ideas from their old home, including clear plans for a very large eat-in kitchen with bespoke timber painted units that combine practicality and style, those Crittall metal folding doors with glazed side panels and a useful utility space floored with handmade encaustic tiles and custom-designed storage that features antique-style mirrored doors.

The house had already been extended to the rear for a kitchen/dining area but they widened the room so that it is now accessed from the rear reception room as well as the hall, and they added a few metres at the end to make space for a dining and seating area.

The kitchen, which has a large marble-topped island, is fitted with top brand appliances including two integrated Siemens smart ovens, a Neff flexzone hob and Liebherr double door French fridge. There’s also a filtered boiling tap and integrated CDA wine cave. Three large rooflights in the rear north-facing extension help make it a bright space.

The layout upstairs has been changed. When they bought there were two bedrooms to the front but one of these has now been incorporated into a main bedroom suite that runs from front to back, with a large shower-room to the front and a fitted out dressing area in the middle opening into a double bedroom to the rear. Two further bedrooms are in the return.

The back garden is small relative to the size of the house but big enough for a good-sized play area as well as space for sitting out and – again that detail – the granite walls have been rebuilt so it all looks very smart. Sherry FitzGerald is selling 4 Beechwood Road and seeking €1.595 million.