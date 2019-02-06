New release of three-bed homes at Glenamuck from €485k

On the far side of the M50, Rockville on the Glenamuck Road is a smart development constructed by Maplewood Residential within the grounds of Rockville House, a Georgian farmhouse. The firm is also refurbishing the period property, its gate lodge and its original walled garden.

The housebuilder launched the scheme last October. This is its second phase with 12 of the four-bed terraced properties already sold. These were priced between €570,000 and €620,000 ranging in size from 145sq m/1,567sq ft to 154sq m/1,662 sq ft .

Now a further 16 are three-bedroom terraced and semi-detached homes are launching. There are eight terraced styles set around a U-shape and the same number of wide-fronted, semi-detached homes. All are two-storey.

The three-bed terraces are 109sq m /1,178sq ft and the mid-terrace units range in price from €485,000 to €545,000. The semis range in size from 125sq m/1,352sq ft to 129sq m/1392sq ft and in price from €530,000 to €550,000 through agent DNG.

The houses, designed by Duignan Dooley Associates (DDA), feature yellow and white brick facades with windows smartly boxed out in zinc.

The kitchens, by Dalkey-based Kelly Kitchens, can be ordered in one of four contemporary earthy shades giving buyers a degree of choice.

The bathrooms, supplied by Sonas, are part of the look selected by Muriel Simpson and her team at House & Garden Furnishings that you can see in the show house.

Black brassware is seen in the Corby taps, the shower enclosure frames, the showerheads and even in the slate-coloured resin shower stall base in the master bedroom.

The paintscape throughout is Colortrend’s Oyster Bed, a soft, smoky shade with the woodwork and ceilings picked out in Shell Cove, an offbeat white.

When complete Rockville will comprise 51 units, including 12 apartments.