New look with a modern twist on Newtownpark for €950k

The large semis at the Blackrock end of Newtownpark Avenue were designed at a time when space wasn’t at a premium, and they make great family homes, especially those that have had every square centimetre of space optimised.

No 24 is one such property. It has been redesigned by Leixlip-based Paul Hogan and offers a fine balance of period features and modernity.

The owners bought in 2014 and extensively renovated it, starting with the smart black-and-white-tiled floor in the hall. They extended out into the east-facing garden to create a lovely L-shaped kitchen cum living room that spans the width of the house. The room has polished concrete flooring, and a wall of glazing is broken up into sections of different heights to create visual interest.

The kitchen units and island was designed by Kilcoole-based Robert Mooney and its handle-less design includes nooks for cookery books and aged timber beams fitted as a counter-to-ceiling splashback. The same wood is used on the island base and the designer also made the powder-coated steel surround for the extractor and the dining table.

The alu-clad glazing incorporates a smart window seat – set at the perfect height for small kids.

The focus of the living area is its original fireplace but the surround has been painted the same colour as the walls and the opening blocked up so it recedes into the background.

There is granite patio paving and low-maintenance artificial grass in the garden, as well as a couple of mature cabbage palms.

The formal front room, painted in Farrow & Ball’s Hague Blue has timber floors and a smart bay window. The refurbishment included extending out into the garage and building above it. There is now a bike shed to the front as well as another den or study in what was originally the garage. It too has a bay window.

The staircase treads and banister in the hall are painted in Farrow & Ball’s Blue Black and the steps split at the top, leading left to the original part of the property, now laid out with a master bedroom suite to the front, which has a bay window, a shower en suite and a walk-in wardrobe. A second roomy double to the rear retains its original tiled fireplace, painted black.

The steps on the other side of the split lead to another double, situated over what was originally the garage, and another staircase continues to the attic where there is an impressively large room with dormer window, lots of under-eave storage and a naturally lit shower room adjacent. This provides an additional 27sq m (290sq ft) of space to the house, which measures 180sq m/1,937sq ft and now has an efficient B2 BER rating.

The property is seeking €950,000 through agent SherryFitzGerald.