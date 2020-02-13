New homes schemes in south Dublin

New releases of three, four and five-bed houses are coming on stream
Bank of Ireland’s Tallaght branch is located in the mixed use Priorsgate development at the junction of Main Street and Greenhills Road
Not to be confused with the South County Dublin local authority area, or the catchment area of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, south Dublin takes in a string of suburbs south and west of Dublin city centre and within close proximity to the M50 motorway and the N7/M7.
While the long-established villages of Tallaght, Templeogue, Ballyboden, Clondalkin and Lucan have all proven to be hugely-popular draws for decades now, the arrival of the Luas red line at Saggart and the provision of more regular bus and rail services in the area have seen the relatively-new suburban settlements at Citywest and Adamstown come into their own over recent years. Accessible and affordable, both towns have become magnets for first-time buyers.
An examination of the listing shows new releases of three, four and five-bed houses coming on stream at a number of developments across south Dublin at a range of prices to suit those taking the first step on the property ladder, and those who are trading up or downsizing.
Green Lane Manor
Rathcoole, Co Dublin
Approx. 75 units: 4 and 5 bed semi-detached and detached. Phase 1: 12 sold. Phase 2: 19 sold.
Price:
From €395,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Stanley Residential
Agent:
Coonan
Dodderbrook
Ballycullen, D24
Last remaining units in this development now released
Price:
3 bed semis from 425,000. 4 bed semis from €462,500. 4 bed detached from €500,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Maplewood Residential
Agent:
DNG
Ballycullen Green
Ballycullen, D24
12 units: final phase of 4 bed semi-detached houses
Price:
4 bed semis from €480,000
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
Maplewood Residential
Agent:
DNG
Scholarstown Wood
Scholarstown Road, Rathfarnham, D16
3, 4 and 5-bed houses
Price:
3 bed from €500,000. 4 bed terraced from €560,000. 4 bed semis €600,000. 5 bed detached from €720,000
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
Bain Capital
Agent:
DNG
Charleville Manor
Firhouse Rd, Knocklyon, D16
2 units: 4 bed semis
Price:
From €730,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Norton Properties
Agent:
DNG
New development at
Stocking Lane, Rathfarmham, D16
3 bed houses, 3 bed plus study and 4 bed houses
Price:
TBC
Launch:
End of 2020
Developer:
Rosemount Properties
Agent:
DNG
New development at
Kilcarbery, D22
Large new development comprising apt, duplexes and houses
Price:
TBC
Launch:
End of 2020
Developer:
Adwood
Agent:
DNG
Limekiln Manor
Limekiln Road, D12
4 bed semi-detached and detached homes. 1,937 sq ft
Price:
€630,000 - €670,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Brian M Durkan & Co
Agent:
Knight Frank
Kingswood Mews
Kingswood, D24
15 units: 3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Jackie Greene Construction
Agent:
Lisney
Newpark
Adamstown, Co Dublin
2, 3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
POA
Launch:
Autumn
Developer:
Quintain Ireland
Agent:
Gemma Moore - Savills New Homes & Leahy Residential