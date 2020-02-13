New homes schemes in south Dublin

Not to be confused with the South County Dublin local authority area, or the catchment area of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, south Dublin takes in a string of suburbs south and west of Dublin city centre and within close proximity to the M50 motorway and the N7/M7.

While the long-established villages of Tallaght, Templeogue, Ballyboden, Clondalkin and Lucan have all proven to be hugely-popular draws for decades now, the arrival of the Luas red line at Saggart and the provision of more regular bus and rail services in the area have seen the relatively-new suburban settlements at Citywest and Adamstown come into their own over recent years. Accessible and affordable, both towns have become magnets for first-time buyers.

An examination of the listing shows new releases of three, four and five-bed houses coming on stream at a number of developments across south Dublin at a range of prices to suit those taking the first step on the property ladder, and those who are trading up or downsizing.

Green Lane Manor Rathcoole, Co Dublin Approx. 75 units: 4 and 5 bed semi-detached and detached. Phase 1: 12 sold. Phase 2: 19 sold. Price: From €395,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Stanley Residential Agent: Coonan

Dodderbrook Ballycullen, D24 Last remaining units in this development now released Price: 3 bed semis from 425,000. 4 bed semis from €462,500. 4 bed detached from €500,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Maplewood Residential Agent: DNG

Ballycullen Green Ballycullen, D24 12 units: final phase of 4 bed semi-detached houses Price: 4 bed semis from €480,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Maplewood Residential Agent: DNG

Scholarstown Wood Scholarstown Road, Rathfarnham, D16 3, 4 and 5-bed houses Price: 3 bed from €500,000. 4 bed terraced from €560,000. 4 bed semis €600,000. 5 bed detached from €720,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Bain Capital Agent: DNG

Charleville Manor Firhouse Rd, Knocklyon, D16 2 units: 4 bed semis Price: From €730,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Norton Properties Agent: DNG

New development at Stocking Lane, Rathfarmham, D16 3 bed houses, 3 bed plus study and 4 bed houses Price: TBC Launch: End of 2020 Developer: Rosemount Properties Agent: DNG

New development at Kilcarbery, D22 Large new development comprising apt, duplexes and houses Price: TBC Launch: End of 2020 Developer: Adwood Agent: DNG

Limekiln Manor Limekiln Road, D12 4 bed semi-detached and detached homes. 1,937 sq ft Price: €630,000 - €670,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Brian M Durkan & Co Agent: Knight Frank

Kingswood Mews Kingswood, D24 15 units: 3 and 4 bed houses Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Jackie Greene Construction Agent: Lisney

Newpark Adamstown, Co Dublin 2, 3 and 4 bed houses Price: POA Launch: Autumn Developer: Quintain Ireland Agent: Gemma Moore - Savills New Homes & Leahy Residential

Somerton Lucan, Co Dublin 40 units: 3 and 4 bed houses Price: POA Launch: Summer Developer: Quintain Ireland Agent: Gemma Moore - Savills New Homes

Ard Solus Browsbarn, Citywest, Co Dublin 3 and 4 bed houses Price: From €360,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Alanna Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1886

Rokeby Park Lucan, Co Dublin 6 units: 4 and 5 bed homes Price: From €795,000 Launch: Available now Developer: O Flynn Group Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887

Citywest Village Citywest, D24 30 units: 3 bed homes Price: From €365,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Davy Hickey Properties Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Cornerpark, Newcastle Newcastle, Co Dublin 25 units: 2 and 3 bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Alanna Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Hallwell Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin 3 and 4-bed homes Price: From €335,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Hugh McGrevy & Son Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Castlechurch Newcastle, Co Dublin 6 units -4 x 4 bed and 2 x 5 bed Price: From €420,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Barina Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Hazelbrook Court Churchtown, D14 3 and 4-bed homes Price: From €550,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Mazars Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1889

Gandon Park Lucan, Co Dublin 3 and 4 bed houses Price: 3 bed from €350,000. 4 bed from €410,000 Launch: TBC Developer: Cairn Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Parklands Citywest, D24 3 and 4 bed houses Price: 3 bed from €345,000. 4 bed from €385,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Harcourt Developments Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Shackleton Park Lucan, Co Dublin 3, 4 and 5 bed houses Price: 3 bed from €350,000. 4 bed from €395,000 Launch: Mar Developer: Cairn Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Glinbury Whitechurch Road, Rathfarnham, D14 5 bed houses Price: From €1,295,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Heatherbrook Homes Agent: Hooke & MacDonald



New homes in

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown CLICK TO VIEW



New homes in

Dublin city CLICK TO VIEW



New homes in

Fingal CLICK TO VIEW