New homes schemes in South Dublin

The South Dublin region is frequently confused with suburbs that actually belong in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown and South County Dublin. South Dublin actually refers to Ballyboden, Clondalkin, Templeogue, Tallaght, Citywest, Adamstown and Lucan, among others. All areas are in close proximity to the M50 route around the city and close to the main roads travelling south and west. They have strong appeal for buyers with links to the regions and who travel for their job as they can be on the road quickly without having to navigate city centre traffic. Improved rail links to the city with the Luas running to Saggart and regular bus services mean the city centre has become very accessible too. First time buyers are likely to find better value too with many homes available around Lucan and Citywest from about €400,000. The listing would indicate though that there are few new homes schemes of a major scale earmarked for delivery in South Dublin this year.

Ashfield Place Templeogue Road, Dublin 6W Seven three- and four-bed houses remaining in Templeogue Village scheme of just 16 new homes, from 110sq m to 170sq m. Final phase. Price: From €600,000 to €750,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Richmond Homes Agent: DNG New Homes

Fairborne Templeville Park, Templeogue, Dublin 6W Last four-bed of 178sq m in a scheme of four detached houses Price: From €775,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Valiant Homes Agent: DNG New Homes

Limekiln Manor Limekiln Road, Dublin 12 11 four-bed semi-setached houses. First phase Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Brian M Durkan & Co. Ltd Agent: Knight Frank

Glinbury Whitechurch Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 Eight four- and five-bed houses. New launch Price: TBC Launch: September Developer: Heatherbrook Homes Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Scholarstown Wood Scholarstown Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 20 three-, four- and five-bed houses from 116sq m to 187sq m close to amenities, schools and shops. New launch Price: From €500,000 to €720,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Regency and Bain Capital Agent: DNG New Homes

Odin's Way Off Taylors Lane, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 Remaining four 2.5-storey houses of 156sq m off Taylor's Lane and opposite Grange Golf Club in a scheme of 30 homes. Final phase Price: TBC Launch: February Developer: Rosemount Properties Ltd Agent: DNG New Homes

White Pines Stocking Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 40 three-, four- and five-bed homes. Third phase Price: From €425,000 to €490, 000 - five-beds POA Launch: February Developer: Ardstone Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Charleville Manor Knocklyon, Dublin 16 Six four-bed semi-detached houses of 186sq m. New launch Price: TBC Launch: March Developer: Norton Properties Agent: DNG New Homes

Ballycullen Green Old Court Road, Ballycullen, Dublin 24 15 four-bed semi-detached and detached homes from 130sq m to 139sq m in Ballycullen. Price: From €465,000 Launch: February Developer: Maplewood Residential Agent: DNG New Homes

DodderBrook Old Court Road, Ballycullen, Dublin 24 25 three- and four-bed terraced, semi-detached and detached houses in Ballycullen from 106sq m to 146sq m. Next phase Price: TBC Launch: February Developer: Maplewood Residential Agent: DNG New Homes

Elder Heath Kiltipper Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24 Three-bed terraced and semi-detached houses of 108sq m off Kiltipper Road. Next phase Price: TBC Launch: February Developer: Kelland Homes Agent: DNG New Homes

Cúil Dúin Citywest, Dublin 24 17 three- and four-bed houses. Third phase Price: From €325,000 to €420,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Harcourt Developments Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Parklands, Cúil Dúin Citywest, Dublin 24 35 three- and four-bed houses. Price: TBC Launch: New launch Developer: Harcourt Developments Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Citywest Village Citywewst Village, Citywest, Dublin 24 30 three-bed semi-detached houses. New release Price: TBC Launch: Available now Developer: Davy Hickey Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Somerton Lucan, Co Dublin 30 three-, four-and five-bed houses. Fifth phase Price: TBC Launch: February Developer: Castlethorn Agent: Savills

Gandon Park Lucan, Co Dublin 20 three- and four-bed houses. New launch Price: TBC Launch: April Developer: Cairn Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Shackleton Park Lucan, Co Dublin 35 three- and four-bed houses. Third phase Price: From €345,000 to €395,000 Launch: February Developer: Cairn Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Tullyhall Drive Lucan, Co Dublin Four three- and four-bed homes. New launch Price: From €360,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Maeda Homes Agent: Coonan New Homes

Rokeby Park Lucan, Co Dublin 15 four- and five-bed houses from 177sq m to 227sq m. Final phase Price: From €760,000 to €795,000 Launch: February Developer: O'Flynns Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Newpark St Helens, Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin Three- and four-bed terraced, semi & detached houses. New launch Price: TBC Launch: March Developer: Durkan Residential Agent: Savills

Hallwell Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin Three- and four-bed houses. First phase Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Hugh Mc Greevy & Sons Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Ardsolus Brownsbarn, Kingswood, Co Dublin Three- and four-bed houses from 108 sq m to 135sq m. Final phase Price: TBC Launch: Available now Developer: Alanna Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Dublin city View new homes

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown View new homes

Fingal View new homes