New homes schemes in South Dublin

The South Dublin region is frequently confused with suburbs that actually belong in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown and South County Dublin. South Dublin actually refers to Ballyboden, Clondalkin, Templeogue, Tallaght, Citywest, Adamstown and Lucan, among others. All areas are in close proximity to the M50 route around the city and close to the main roads travelling south and west. They have strong appeal for buyers with links to the regions and who travel for their job as they can be on the road quickly without having to navigate city centre traffic. Improved rail links to the city with the Luas running to Saggart and regular bus services mean the city centre has become very accessible too. First time buyers are likely to find better value too with many homes available around Lucan and Citywest from about €400,000. The listing would indicate though that there are few new homes schemes of a major scale earmarked for delivery in South Dublin this year.
Ashfield Place
Templeogue Road, Dublin 6W
Seven three- and four-bed houses remaining in Templeogue Village scheme of just 16 new homes, from 110sq m to 170sq m. Final phase.
Price:
From €600,000 to €750,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Richmond Homes
Agent:
DNG New Homes
Fairborne
Templeville Park, Templeogue, Dublin 6W
Last four-bed of 178sq m in a scheme of four detached houses
Price:
From €775,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Valiant Homes
Agent:
DNG New Homes
Limekiln Manor
Limekiln Road, Dublin 12
11 four-bed semi-setached houses. First phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Brian M Durkan & Co. Ltd
Agent:
Knight Frank
Glinbury
Whitechurch Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Eight four- and five-bed houses. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
September
Developer:
Heatherbrook Homes
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Scholarstown Wood
Scholarstown Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
20 three-, four- and five-bed houses from 116sq m to 187sq m close to amenities, schools and shops. New launch
Price:
From €500,000 to €720,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Regency and Bain Capital
Agent:
DNG New Homes
Odin's Way
Off Taylors Lane, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
Remaining four 2.5-storey houses of 156sq m off Taylor's Lane and opposite Grange Golf Club in a scheme of 30 homes. Final phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
Rosemount Properties Ltd
Agent:
DNG New Homes
White Pines
Stocking Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
40 three-, four- and five-bed homes. Third phase
Price:
From €425,000 to €490, 000 - five-beds POA
Launch:
February
Developer:
Ardstone
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Charleville Manor
Knocklyon, Dublin 16
Six four-bed semi-detached houses of 186sq m. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
March
Developer:
Norton Properties
Agent:
DNG New Homes
Ballycullen Green
Old Court Road, Ballycullen, Dublin 24
15 four-bed semi-detached and detached homes from 130sq m to 139sq m in Ballycullen.
Price:
From €465,000
Launch:
February
Developer:
Maplewood Residential
Agent:
DNG New Homes
DodderBrook
Old Court Road, Ballycullen, Dublin 24
25 three- and four-bed terraced, semi-detached and detached houses in Ballycullen from 106sq m to 146sq m. Next phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
Maplewood Residential
Agent:
DNG New Homes
Elder Heath
Kiltipper Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24
Three-bed terraced and semi-detached houses of 108sq m off Kiltipper Road. Next phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
Kelland Homes
Agent:
DNG New Homes
Cúil Dúin
Citywest, Dublin 24
17 three- and four-bed houses. Third phase
Price:
From €325,000 to €420,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Harcourt Developments
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Parklands, Cúil Dúin
Citywest, Dublin 24
35 three- and four-bed houses.
Price:
TBC
Launch:
New launch
Developer:
Harcourt Developments
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Citywest Village
Citywewst Village, Citywest, Dublin 24
30 three-bed semi-detached houses. New release
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Davy Hickey
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Somerton
Lucan, Co Dublin
30 three-, four-and five-bed houses. Fifth phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
Castlethorn
Agent:
Savills
Gandon Park
Lucan, Co Dublin
20 three- and four-bed houses. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
April
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Shackleton Park
Lucan, Co Dublin
35 three- and four-bed houses. Third phase
Price:
From €345,000 to €395,000
Launch:
February
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Tullyhall Drive
Lucan, Co Dublin
Four three- and four-bed homes. New launch
Price:
From €360,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Maeda Homes
Agent:
Coonan New Homes
Rokeby Park
Lucan, Co Dublin
15 four- and five-bed houses from 177sq m to 227sq m. Final phase
Price:
From €760,000 to €795,000
Launch:
February
Developer:
O'Flynns
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Newpark
St Helens, Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin
Three- and four-bed terraced, semi & detached houses. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
March
Developer:
Durkan Residential
Agent:
Savills
Hallwell
Adamstown, Lucan, Co Dublin
Three- and four-bed houses. First phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Hugh Mc Greevy & Sons
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Ardsolus
Brownsbarn, Kingswood, Co Dublin
Three- and four-bed houses from 108 sq m to 135sq m. Final phase