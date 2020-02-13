New homes schemes in Fingal

Prospective buyers will have a choice of 23 new homes developments across a range of price points
A beach view at Portmarnock, Co Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
Located in the main on the north side of the River Liffey, Fingal takes in the much sought-after seaside towns of Howth, Malahide, Portmarnock, Skerries, Donabate, Swords, Clonee and Castleknock. Given their proximity to Dublin city centre and relatively ready access by rail and road, all are understandably popular with those looking to set down roots in the capital.
The listing for Fingal offers the prospective buyer a choice of 23 individual new homes developments across the full range of price points.
Those looking for a starter home and those trading up will be interested in the selection of two-bed apartments, and three, four and five-bed houses being offered to the market by listed builder Glenveagh Homes, at three separate schemes. Prices for the apartments at Taylor Hill in Balbriggan start at €270,000, while houses at Semple Woods, Donabate, are priced between €380,000 and €580,000. Prices for the two, three and four-bed houses Glenveagh’s latest development, Bellingsmore in Kilmartin, Dublin 15, have yet to be confirmed.
Gannon Homes meanwhile continues its long standing association with north Dublin’s new homes market with the release of 15 four-bed houses and limited number of very keenly-priced two and three-bed houses at Meadowbank, the latest phase of its Miller Glen scheme in Swords. This September, the developer will launch Mooretown, a new development of three and four-bed houses in the same town. In nearby Malahide meanwhile, Gannon Homes is seeking €310,000 and €400,000 respectively for one and two-bed apartments at The Casino.
Station Manor
Station Road, Portmarnock, Co Dublin
4 and 5 bed houses
Price:
4 bed from €540,000. 4 bed plus study from €550,000. 5 bed semi €650,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Bain Capital
Agent:
DNG
Castlefield Hall
Clonsilla, D15
4 units: 4 bed semis
Price:
4 bed semis from €460,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
La Vista
Agent:
DNG
Hollybrook
Robswall, Malahide, Co Dublin
Final 2 bed penthouse apartments. 1,475sq.ft: 1,722 sq.ft
Price:
From €715,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Hollybrook Homes
Agent:
Knight Frank
Mooretown
Swords, Co Dublin
3 and 4 bed family homes
Price:
POA
Launch:
Sept
Developer:
Gannon Homes
Agent:
Knight Frank
Hollywoodrath
Hollystown, D15
Three, four and five-bed houses from 1,302 sq.ft: 2,238 sq.ft
Price:
POA
Launch:
Summer
Developer:
Regency
Agent:
Knight Frank, McPeake Auctioneers
Glenveagh Taylor Hill
Balbriggan, Co Dublin
2, 3 and 4 bed homes. 834 sq.ft: 1,642 sq.ft
Price:
€270,000 - €450,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Glenveagh Homes
Agent:
KnightFrank
Glenveagh Bellingsmore
Kilmartin, D15
2, 3 and 4 bed homes. 1,356 sq.ft: 1,740 sq.ft
Price:
POA
Launch:
Spring/Summer
Developer:
Glenveagh Homes
Agent:
KnightFrank
Semple Woods
Donabate, Co Dublin
Final four and five-bedroom houses from 1,227sq.ft - 2,000 sq.ft
Price:
€525,000 - €580,000
Launch:
Summer
Developer:
Glenveagh Homes
Agent:
KnightFrank and Dillon Marshall
Kinsealy Woods
Kinsealy, Co Dublin
2, 3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
2 bed from €375,000. 3 bed TBC. 4 bed from €600,000
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
O'Flynn Group
Agent:
Lisney
Kinsealy House
Kinsealy, Co Dublin
24 units: 3 and 4 bed family homes
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Autumn
Developer:
O'Flynn Group
Agent:
Lisney
St Josephs
Clonsilla, D15
30 units: 2, 3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
POA
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Castlethorn Construction
Agent:
Darren Clendennen - Savills New Homes
Barnageeragh Cove
Dublin, Skerries, Co Dublin
2 bed apartments and 3 bed duplexes
Price:
From €415,000
Launch:
Mar
Developer:
Winsac
Agent:
David Blacoe - Savills New Homes
Dun Si @ St Marnocks Bay
Portmarnock, Co Dublin
3 and 4 bed terrace, semi-detached and detached
Price:
From €500,000
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Quintain Ireland
Agent:
David Blacoe - Savills New Homes
The Coast, Baldoyle
Baldoyle, Co Dublin
44 units: three and four bed houses
Price:
POA
Launch:
Sept
Developer:
Richmond Homes
Agent:
Gemma Moore - Savills New Homes
Coast Road
Malahide, Co Dublin
9 luxury apartments
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Autumn
Developer:
October Investments
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1886
Hamilton Park
Castleknock, D15
Last remaining 2 bed apartment and 3 bed house
Price:
From €370,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Park Developments
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887
Meadowbank
Swords, Co Dublin
Approx. 15 units: 4-bed family homes. Small number of 2 and 3-bed properties available
Price:
From €297,500
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Gannon Homes
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald
Castleknock Cross
Castleknock, D15
Last remaining home, 5 bed detached
Price:
€1,095,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Fontwood Investments Limited
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1889
Waterside
Malahide, Co Dublin
4 bed houses
Price:
from €525,000
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
Cannon Kirk Group
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & Kevin Flanigan
The Casino
Malahide, Co Dublin
1 and 2 bed apartments
Price:
1 bed from €310,000. 2 bed from €400,000
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
Gannon Homes
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & O'Farrell Cleere
Clonbern
Castleknock Road, Castleknock, D15
2 bed apartments
Price:
2 bed from €410,000
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
Flynn & O'Flaherty
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Drumnigh Manor
Portmarnock, Co Dublin
3, 4 and 5 bed houses
Price:
3 bed from €530,000. 4 bed from €560,000. 5 bed from €660,000