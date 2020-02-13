New homes schemes in Fingal

Located in the main on the north side of the River Liffey, Fingal takes in the much sought-after seaside towns of Howth, Malahide, Portmarnock, Skerries, Donabate, Swords, Clonee and Castleknock. Given their proximity to Dublin city centre and relatively ready access by rail and road, all are understandably popular with those looking to set down roots in the capital.

The listing for Fingal offers the prospective buyer a choice of 23 individual new homes developments across the full range of price points.

Those looking for a starter home and those trading up will be interested in the selection of two-bed apartments, and three, four and five-bed houses being offered to the market by listed builder Glenveagh Homes, at three separate schemes. Prices for the apartments at Taylor Hill in Balbriggan start at €270,000, while houses at Semple Woods, Donabate, are priced between €380,000 and €580,000. Prices for the two, three and four-bed houses Glenveagh’s latest development, Bellingsmore in Kilmartin, Dublin 15, have yet to be confirmed.

Gannon Homes meanwhile continues its long standing association with north Dublin’s new homes market with the release of 15 four-bed houses and limited number of very keenly-priced two and three-bed houses at Meadowbank, the latest phase of its Miller Glen scheme in Swords. This September, the developer will launch Mooretown, a new development of three and four-bed houses in the same town. In nearby Malahide meanwhile, Gannon Homes is seeking €310,000 and €400,000 respectively for one and two-bed apartments at The Casino.

Station Manor Station Road, Portmarnock, Co Dublin 4 and 5 bed houses Price: 4 bed from €540,000. 4 bed plus study from €550,000. 5 bed semi €650,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Bain Capital Agent: DNG

Castlefield Hall Clonsilla, D15 4 units: 4 bed semis Price: 4 bed semis from €460,000 Launch: Available now Developer: La Vista Agent: DNG

Hollybrook Robswall, Malahide, Co Dublin Final 2 bed penthouse apartments. 1,475sq.ft: 1,722 sq.ft Price: From €715,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Hollybrook Homes Agent: Knight Frank

Mooretown Swords, Co Dublin 3 and 4 bed family homes Price: POA Launch: Sept Developer: Gannon Homes Agent: Knight Frank

Hollywoodrath Hollystown, D15 Three, four and five-bed houses from 1,302 sq.ft: 2,238 sq.ft Price: POA Launch: Summer Developer: Regency Agent: Knight Frank, McPeake Auctioneers

Glenveagh Taylor Hill Balbriggan, Co Dublin 2, 3 and 4 bed homes. 834 sq.ft: 1,642 sq.ft Price: €270,000 - €450,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Glenveagh Homes Agent: KnightFrank

Glenveagh Bellingsmore Kilmartin, D15 2, 3 and 4 bed homes. 1,356 sq.ft: 1,740 sq.ft Price: POA Launch: Spring/Summer Developer: Glenveagh Homes Agent: KnightFrank

Semple Woods Donabate, Co Dublin Final four and five-bedroom houses from 1,227sq.ft - 2,000 sq.ft Price: €525,000 - €580,000 Launch: Summer Developer: Glenveagh Homes Agent: KnightFrank and Dillon Marshall

Kinsealy Woods Kinsealy, Co Dublin 2, 3 and 4 bed houses Price: 2 bed from €375,000. 3 bed TBC. 4 bed from €600,000 Launch: Spring Developer: O'Flynn Group Agent: Lisney

Kinsealy House Kinsealy, Co Dublin 24 units: 3 and 4 bed family homes Price: TBC Launch: Autumn Developer: O'Flynn Group Agent: Lisney

St Josephs Clonsilla, D15 30 units: 2, 3 and 4 bed houses Price: POA Launch: Spring Developer: Castlethorn Construction Agent: Darren Clendennen - Savills New Homes

Barnageeragh Cove Dublin, Skerries, Co Dublin 2 bed apartments and 3 bed duplexes Price: From €415,000 Launch: Mar Developer: Winsac Agent: David Blacoe - Savills New Homes

Dun Si @ St Marnocks Bay Portmarnock, Co Dublin 3 and 4 bed terrace, semi-detached and detached Price: From €500,000 Launch: Spring Developer: Quintain Ireland Agent: David Blacoe - Savills New Homes

The Coast, Baldoyle Baldoyle, Co Dublin 44 units: three and four bed houses Price: POA Launch: Sept Developer: Richmond Homes Agent: Gemma Moore - Savills New Homes

Coast Road Malahide, Co Dublin 9 luxury apartments Price: TBC Launch: Autumn Developer: October Investments Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1886

Hamilton Park Castleknock, D15 Last remaining 2 bed apartment and 3 bed house Price: From €370,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Park Developments Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887

Meadowbank Swords, Co Dublin Approx. 15 units: 4-bed family homes. Small number of 2 and 3-bed properties available Price: From €297,500 Launch: Available now Developer: Gannon Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Castleknock Cross Castleknock, D15 Last remaining home, 5 bed detached Price: €1,095,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Fontwood Investments Limited Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1889

Waterside Malahide, Co Dublin 4 bed houses Price: from €525,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Cannon Kirk Group Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Kevin Flanigan

The Casino Malahide, Co Dublin 1 and 2 bed apartments Price: 1 bed from €310,000. 2 bed from €400,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Gannon Homes Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & O'Farrell Cleere

Clonbern Castleknock Road, Castleknock, D15 2 bed apartments Price: 2 bed from €410,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Flynn & O'Flaherty Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Drumnigh Manor Portmarnock, Co Dublin 3, 4 and 5 bed houses Price: 3 bed from €530,000. 4 bed from €560,000. 5 bed from €660,000 Launch: Feb Developer: Shannon Homes Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Phoenix Park Racecourse Castleknock Road, D15 4 bed houses Price: TBC Launch: Sept Developer: Flynn & O'Flaherty Agent: Hooke & MacDonald



