New homes schemes in Fingal

The Fingal area extends to include Howth, Malahide, Portmarnock, Skerries, Donabate, Swords, Clonee and Castleknock. And while Swords was at the vanguard of the post-crash new homes revival, where about 1500 homes are gradually coming on stream, this year will see substantial rollouts in Castleknock and Portmarnock.
Flynn O’Flaherty is close to launch with its new Clonbern apartments and 25 three- and four-bed homes will be available at its Fairhaven scheme from April. Park Developments’ Crofton Hall apartments at Hamilton Park in Castleknock are due to launch in spring.
In Portmarnock, Station Manor has been successfully selling away with a final phase of 12 homes launching next month. D-Res and Shannon Homes also plan spring launches of their new schemes, Dún Sí and Druimnigh Manor. Proximity here to the Dart and sea ensure ongoing appeal for this area.
Kinsealy has just seen the first phase launch of O’Flynn’s Kinsealy Woods scheme where 82 homes will be built starting from €435,000, while in Donabate Glenveagh continues its march with the planned spring launch of Semple Woods, a substantial 305 unit scheme of three-, four- and five-bed houses.
Parkside
Balgriffin, Dublin 13
35 three- and four-bed houses. Fifth phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Septemeber
Developer:
Cairn Homes Plc
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Clonbern
Castleknock Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15
25 two-bed apartments. First launch
Price:
From €410,000
Launch:
February
Developer:
Flynn & O'Flaherty
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Fairhaven
Castleknock Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15
25 three- and four-bed houses. First launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
April
Developer:
Flynn & O'Flaherty
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Castleknock Cross
Castleknock, Dublin 15
Final two four- and five-bed houses from 213sq m.
Price:
From €835,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Fontwood
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Crofton Hall Apartments & Hamiliton Park
Hamiliton Park, Castleknock, Dublin 15
One-, two- and three-bed apartments from 49sq m to 114.8sq m. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
PARK Developments
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Castlefield Hall
Clonsilla, Dublin 15
20 semi-detached and detached three- and four-bed houses close to Clonsilla train station from 106sq m to 134sq m. Final phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
La Vista - Part of Lynam Homes
Agent:
DNG New Homes
Hollywoodrath
Hollystown, Dublin 15
457 three-, four- and five-bed homes. Fifth phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
February 2019
Developer:
Regency
Agent:
Knight Frank
Taylor Hill
Balbriggan, Co Dublin
135 two-, three- and four-bed homes. Second phase
Price:
From €305,000
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Glenveagh Homes
Agent:
Knight Frank
Semple Woods
Donabate, Co Dublin
305 three-, four- and five-bed terraced, semi-detached and detached homes. First phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Glenveagh Homes
Agent:
Knight Frank
Kingsland
Donabate, Co Dublin
Four four-bed houses. Final phase
Price:
From €445,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Roxtip
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & Kevin Flanigan
Kinsealy Woods
Chapel Road, Kinsealy, Co Dublin
82 three- and four-bed houses. First phase
Price:
€435,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
O'Flynn
Agent:
Lisney
Meadowbank
Meadowbank , Swords, Co Dublin
30 three- and four-bed homes in Millers Glen development. New show village with new house styles from 106sq m to 152sq m. Latest release
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Gannon's Home
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Clairville Lodge
Off Streamstown Lane, Malahide, Co Dublin
Ten large four- and five-bed houses. Final phase
Price:
From €900K
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Maybury Properties
Agent:
Savills
Hollybrook at Robswall
Malahide, Co Dublin
9 four-bed homes and 28 apartments. Lastest houses launch in spring and apartments in summer. Second phase.
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Hollybrook Homes
Agent:
Knight Frank
Drumnigh Manor
Portmarnock, Co Dublin
20 three-, four- and five-bed houses. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
March
Developer:
Shannon Homes
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Dún Sí
Portmarnock, Co Dublin
Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplex, three- and four-bed terraced, semi and detached houses. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
D-Res
Agent:
Savills
Station Manor
Station Road, Portmarnock, Co Dublin
12 spacious three-, four- and five-bed houses opposite the train station and close to the beach from 140sq m to 1,71sq m. Final phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
Regency and Bain Capital
Agent:
DNG New Homes
Barnageeragh Cove
Skerries, Co Dublin
Nine three-bed houses. New launch
Price:
From €337,500
Launch:
March
Developer:
Winsac
Agent:
Savills
The Links
The Links, Ballygossan Park, Golf Links Road, Skerries, Co Dublin
Final two remaining three- and four-bed houses from 112sq m to 131.2sq m.