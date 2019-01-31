New homes schemes in Fingal

The Fingal area extends to include Howth, Malahide, Portmarnock, Skerries, Donabate, Swords, Clonee and Castleknock. And while Swords was at the vanguard of the post-crash new homes revival, where about 1500 homes are gradually coming on stream, this year will see substantial rollouts in Castleknock and Portmarnock.

Flynn O’Flaherty is close to launch with its new Clonbern apartments and 25 three- and four-bed homes will be available at its Fairhaven scheme from April. Park Developments’ Crofton Hall apartments at Hamilton Park in Castleknock are due to launch in spring.

In Portmarnock, Station Manor has been successfully selling away with a final phase of 12 homes launching next month. D-Res and Shannon Homes also plan spring launches of their new schemes, Dún Sí and Druimnigh Manor. Proximity here to the Dart and sea ensure ongoing appeal for this area.

Kinsealy has just seen the first phase launch of O’Flynn’s Kinsealy Woods scheme where 82 homes will be built starting from €435,000, while in Donabate Glenveagh continues its march with the planned spring launch of Semple Woods, a substantial 305 unit scheme of three-, four- and five-bed houses.

Parkside Balgriffin, Dublin 13 35 three- and four-bed houses. Fifth phase Price: TBC Launch: Septemeber Developer: Cairn Homes Plc Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Clonbern Castleknock Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15 25 two-bed apartments. First launch Price: From €410,000 Launch: February Developer: Flynn & O'Flaherty Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Fairhaven Castleknock Road, Castleknock, Dublin 15 25 three- and four-bed houses. First launch Price: TBC Launch: April Developer: Flynn & O'Flaherty Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Castleknock Cross Castleknock, Dublin 15 Final two four- and five-bed houses from 213sq m. Price: From €835,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Fontwood Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Crofton Hall Apartments & Hamiliton Park Hamiliton Park, Castleknock, Dublin 15 One-, two- and three-bed apartments from 49sq m to 114.8sq m. New launch Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: PARK Developments Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Castlefield Hall Clonsilla, Dublin 15 20 semi-detached and detached three- and four-bed houses close to Clonsilla train station from 106sq m to 134sq m. Final phase Price: TBC Launch: February Developer: La Vista - Part of Lynam Homes Agent: DNG New Homes

Hollywoodrath Hollystown, Dublin 15 457 three-, four- and five-bed homes. Fifth phase Price: TBC Launch: February 2019 Developer: Regency Agent: Knight Frank

Taylor Hill Balbriggan, Co Dublin 135 two-, three- and four-bed homes. Second phase Price: From €305,000 Launch: Spring Developer: Glenveagh Homes Agent: Knight Frank

Semple Woods Donabate, Co Dublin 305 three-, four- and five-bed terraced, semi-detached and detached homes. First phase Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Glenveagh Homes Agent: Knight Frank

Kingsland Donabate, Co Dublin Four four-bed houses. Final phase Price: From €445,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Roxtip Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Kevin Flanigan

Kinsealy Woods Chapel Road, Kinsealy, Co Dublin 82 three- and four-bed houses. First phase Price: €435,000 Launch: Available now Developer: O'Flynn Agent: Lisney

Meadowbank Meadowbank , Swords, Co Dublin 30 three- and four-bed homes in Millers Glen development. New show village with new house styles from 106sq m to 152sq m. Latest release Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Gannon's Home Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Clairville Lodge Off Streamstown Lane, Malahide, Co Dublin Ten large four- and five-bed houses. Final phase Price: From €900K Launch: Spring Developer: Maybury Properties Agent: Savills

Hollybrook at Robswall Malahide, Co Dublin 9 four-bed homes and 28 apartments. Lastest houses launch in spring and apartments in summer. Second phase. Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Hollybrook Homes Agent: Knight Frank

Drumnigh Manor Portmarnock, Co Dublin 20 three-, four- and five-bed houses. New launch Price: TBC Launch: March Developer: Shannon Homes Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Dún Sí Portmarnock, Co Dublin Two-bed apartments, three-bed duplex, three- and four-bed terraced, semi and detached houses. New launch Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: D-Res Agent: Savills

Station Manor Station Road, Portmarnock, Co Dublin 12 spacious three-, four- and five-bed houses opposite the train station and close to the beach from 140sq m to 1,71sq m. Final phase Price: TBC Launch: February Developer: Regency and Bain Capital Agent: DNG New Homes

Barnageeragh Cove Skerries, Co Dublin Nine three-bed houses. New launch Price: From €337,500 Launch: March Developer: Winsac Agent: Savills

The Links The Links, Ballygossan Park, Golf Links Road, Skerries, Co Dublin Final two remaining three- and four-bed houses from 112sq m to 131.2sq m. Price: POA Launch: Available now Developer: Noonan Construction Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

