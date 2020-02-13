New homes schemes in Dublin city

There are still some new homes schemes within easy reach of the city, especially for those trading up, or down
An artist impression of what the Montrose development could look like.
While the boom in construction continues apace in Dublin city centre and its surrounds, much of the frenetic activity continues to be directed towards the delivery of offices and hotels. And where residential development is taking place, an increasing proportion of it now involves the delivery of apartments geared towards the private rented sector.
There are still some new home schemes within easy reach of the city, but the prices are unsurprisingly at levels that few first-time buyers will be in a position to afford. For those trading up and those trading down however, the choice on offer is an attractive one.
While Cairn Homes much-anticipated delivery of housing on the lands it acquired at RTÉ’s Montrose campus is still some way off, the listed builder is bringing the apartments at its new Donnybrook Gardens development to the market in March. Located next to RTÉ at Greenfield Park, the high-end scheme comprises 86 two and three-bed apartments and penthouses, with prices ranging from €795,000 to €1.7 million.
Another new development worth watching out for is Annesley Gardens, Ranelagh, Dublin 6. Located on a 1.25-acre site between Annesley Park and Killeen Road, the scheme, which is being built by Seabren Developments, will comprise 20 three and four-bed houses and is due to come on stream this spring. Prices have yet to be confirmed.
Ashfield Place
Templeogue, D6
Last two houses remaining in scheme
Price:
2 bed end of terrace €560,000. 4 bed semi €795,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Richmond Homes
Agent:
DNG
The Glen
Bettyglen, Raheny, D3
12 units: new launch of 3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Sept
Developer:
Tolmac Construction
Agent:
DNG
Sandymount Castle Court
Sandymount Castle Park, Sandymount, D4
25 units: 2 bed own-door apt, 4 bed duplexes, 3 bed mid and end of terrace houses
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Sept
Developer:
B & C
Agent:
DNG
Marianella
Orwell Road, Rathgar, D6
Two and three-bed apartments and penthouses, three-bed mews homes, five-bed semi-detached homes. 688 sq.ft: 2,669 sq.ft
Price:
€725,000 - €1,650,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Knight Frank, Hooke & MacDonald
St Pancras
Terenure, D6W
Final one and two-bed apartments, three-bed penthouse, three-bed plus study house and four-bed houses. 863 sq.ft: 2,002 sq.ft
Price:
€395,000 - €935,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Archtree Developments
Agent:
KnightFrank
1-9 Monterey
Park Avenue, Sandymount, D4
9 units: 4 bed semi-detached and detached homes in excess of 2,000 sq ft
Price:
POA
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Richmond Homes
Agent:
KnightFrank
Hanover Court
Grand Canal Dock, D2
2 and 3 bed apartments
Price:
2 beds from €675,000. Final 3 bed €830,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Park Developments
Agent:
Lisney
Vernon Mews
Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, D3
3 bed terraced, semi-detached and detached houses
Price:
From €650,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Greenleaf Homes
Agent:
Beverly Ensor - Savills New Homes
Lansdowne Place
Ballsbridge, D4
1, 2 and 3 bed apartments, duplexes and penthouses
Price:
POA
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Chartered Land
Agent:
Beverly Ensor - Savills New Homes
Copeland Place
Howth Road, Clontarf, D3
5 units: 2 bed apartment and 3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
2 bed apartment €610,000. Houses TBC
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Treverbyn Properties
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887
Ravensdale Court
Kimmage, D12
6 units : 3 bed houses
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
KCR Developments
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887
Annesley Gardens
Ranelagh, D6
20 units: 3 and 4 bed homes
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Seabren Developments
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald
Belltree
Clongriffin, D13
Approx 23: 3-bed homes
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Feb
Developer:
Gannon Homes
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald
Ardilaun Court
Raheny, D5
2 bed apartments and 3 bed house
Price:
From €540,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
MKN
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1889
Belcamp
Belcamp, Malahide Road, D17
2, 3 and 4 bed homes
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Autumn
Developer:
Gannon Homes
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1889
Highfield
Highfield Road, Rathgar, D6
2 units: 6 bed homes
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Seabren Developments
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1889
Orwell Park Gardens
Orwell Park, Rathgar, D6
3 and 4 bed houses
Price:
From €1,250,000
Launch:
March
Developer:
Walthill Properties
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Donnybrook Gardens
Greenfield Park, Donnybrook, D4
2 and 3 bed apartments and penthouses
Price:
2 bed apartments from €795,000. 2 bed plus study from €990,000. 3 beds from €1,200,000. 3 bed penthouses from €1,700,000