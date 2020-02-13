New homes schemes in Dublin city

While the boom in construction continues apace in Dublin city centre and its surrounds, much of the frenetic activity continues to be directed towards the delivery of offices and hotels. And where residential development is taking place, an increasing proportion of it now involves the delivery of apartments geared towards the private rented sector.

There are still some new home schemes within easy reach of the city, but the prices are unsurprisingly at levels that few first-time buyers will be in a position to afford. For those trading up and those trading down however, the choice on offer is an attractive one.

While Cairn Homes much-anticipated delivery of housing on the lands it acquired at RTÉ’s Montrose campus is still some way off, the listed builder is bringing the apartments at its new Donnybrook Gardens development to the market in March. Located next to RTÉ at Greenfield Park, the high-end scheme comprises 86 two and three-bed apartments and penthouses, with prices ranging from €795,000 to €1.7 million.

Another new development worth watching out for is Annesley Gardens, Ranelagh, Dublin 6. Located on a 1.25-acre site between Annesley Park and Killeen Road, the scheme, which is being built by Seabren Developments, will comprise 20 three and four-bed houses and is due to come on stream this spring. Prices have yet to be confirmed.

Ashfield Place Templeogue, D6 Last two houses remaining in scheme Price: 2 bed end of terrace €560,000. 4 bed semi €795,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Richmond Homes Agent: DNG

The Glen Bettyglen, Raheny, D3 12 units: new launch of 3 and 4 bed houses Price: TBC Launch: Sept Developer: Tolmac Construction Agent: DNG

Sandymount Castle Court Sandymount Castle Park, Sandymount, D4 25 units: 2 bed own-door apt, 4 bed duplexes, 3 bed mid and end of terrace houses Price: TBC Launch: Sept Developer: B & C Agent: DNG

Marianella Orwell Road, Rathgar, D6 Two and three-bed apartments and penthouses, three-bed mews homes, five-bed semi-detached homes. 688 sq.ft: 2,669 sq.ft Price: €725,000 - €1,650,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Cairn Agent: Knight Frank, Hooke & MacDonald

St Pancras Terenure, D6W Final one and two-bed apartments, three-bed penthouse, three-bed plus study house and four-bed houses. 863 sq.ft: 2,002 sq.ft Price: €395,000 - €935,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Archtree Developments Agent: KnightFrank

1-9 Monterey Park Avenue, Sandymount, D4 9 units: 4 bed semi-detached and detached homes in excess of 2,000 sq ft Price: POA Launch: Spring Developer: Richmond Homes Agent: KnightFrank

Hanover Court Grand Canal Dock, D2 2 and 3 bed apartments Price: 2 beds from €675,000. Final 3 bed €830,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Park Developments Agent: Lisney

Vernon Mews Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, D3 3 bed terraced, semi-detached and detached houses Price: From €650,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Greenleaf Homes Agent: Beverly Ensor - Savills New Homes

Lansdowne Place Ballsbridge, D4 1, 2 and 3 bed apartments, duplexes and penthouses Price: POA Launch: Available now Developer: Chartered Land Agent: Beverly Ensor - Savills New Homes

Copeland Place Howth Road, Clontarf, D3 5 units: 2 bed apartment and 3 and 4 bed houses Price: 2 bed apartment €610,000. Houses TBC Launch: Available now Developer: Treverbyn Properties Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887

Ravensdale Court Kimmage, D12 6 units : 3 bed houses Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: KCR Developments Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1887

Annesley Gardens Ranelagh, D6 20 units: 3 and 4 bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Seabren Developments Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Belltree Clongriffin, D13 Approx 23: 3-bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Feb Developer: Gannon Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Lansdowne Place Ballsbridge, D4 1, 2, 3 and 4 bed apartments, penthouses and duplexes Price: From €800,000 Launch: Spring Developer: Chartered Land Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Ardilaun Court Raheny, D5 2 bed apartments and 3 bed house Price: From €540,000 Launch: Available now Developer: MKN Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1889

Belcamp Belcamp, Malahide Road, D17 2, 3 and 4 bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Autumn Developer: Gannon Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1889

Highfield Highfield Road, Rathgar, D6 2 units: 6 bed homes Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Seabren Developments Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 667 1889

Orwell Park Gardens Orwell Park, Rathgar, D6 3 and 4 bed houses Price: From €1,250,000 Launch: March Developer: Walthill Properties Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Donnybrook Gardens Greenfield Park, Donnybrook, D4 2 and 3 bed apartments and penthouses Price: 2 bed apartments from €795,000. 2 bed plus study from €990,000. 3 beds from €1,200,000. 3 bed penthouses from €1,700,000 Launch: March Developer: Cairn Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Tramyard Exchange 27 Carman's Hall, D8 1 and 2 bed apartments Price: TBC Launch: Sept Developer: Salamisso Developments Agent: Hooke & MacDonald



