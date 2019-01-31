New homes schemes in Dublin city

The city skyline is awash with cranes and builders are talking about a skills shortage. All the evidence points to a slew of new apartments and townhouses within walking distance of the centre.

Don’t be fooled though, many of the city centre builds are commercial blocks, and among those that are apartment blocks a good number have already been picked up by institutional investors who plan to rent them out. It’s part of the burgeoning Private Rented Sector which will ultimately provide more professional rented accommodation, but limits the supply of individual apartments to buy.

Note too that many of the new homes coming on within the Dublin city area are new releases from existing schemes. Brand new schemes on new sites are few and far between, and those that are available to buy are pitched fairly high. The city centre is no longer first-time buyer territory, so unless you have deep pockets these schemes are likely to have greatest appeal for buyers downtrading within the area.

The Reflector Hanover Court, Hanover Quay, Dublin 2 40 one-, two- and three-bed apartments Price: TBC Launch: March Developer: Park Developments Agent: Lisney

Tramyard Exchange 27 Carman's Hall, Dublin 8 10 one- and two-bed apartments. Second phase Price: TBC Launch: September Developer: Salamisso Developments Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Donnybrook Gardens Greenfield Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 15 two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses. First launch Price: TBC Launch: April Developer: Cairn Homes Plc Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

19 Pembroke Road Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 12 one- and two-bed apartments. New launch Price: TBC Launch: February Developer: Argicula Agent: Savills

Dunluce Anglesea Road, Dublin 4 11 two-bed apartments and three-bed penthouses. Second phase Price: From €695,000 to €1,300,000 Launch: February Developer: Blackhall Green Homes Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Lisney

Deerfield Sandymount Avenue, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Nine one-, two- and three-bed apartments. New launch Price: TBC Launch: April Developer: Agricula Agent: Savills

Lansdowne Place Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 One-, two- and three-bed apartments, duplexes and penthouses. Second phase Price: From €800,000 Launch: Spring Developer: Chartered Land Agent: Savills & Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Riversdale Mews Lower Kimmage Road, Dublin 6W Three three-bed houses 117sq m. New development Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Seabren Developments Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Aideen Place Aideen Place, Terenure, Dublin 6W Nine three-bed houses 119sq m. New development Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Seabren Developments Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Terenure Gate Terenure Road West, Terenure, Dublin 6 Last four four-bed houses from 156sq m to 186sq m. Final phase Price: From €810,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Kimptonvale Ltd Agent: DNG New Homes

63 Terenure Road North Terenure, Dublin 6 Scheme of three-bed plus study houses of 145sq m. New launch Price: TBC Launch: March Developer: Seabren Developments Ltd Agent: DNG New Homes

Marianella Rathgar, Dublin 6 202 three-bed apartments, penthouses, mews and five-bed houses. Second and third phases. Price: Apartments from €775,000, mews from €895,000, five-bed houses from €1,600,000 Launch: February Developer: Cairn Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Knight Frank

St Pancras Terenure, Dublin 6W 37 three- and four-bed homes and 35 apartments. Second phase Price: Apartments from €410,000, houses from €829,500 Launch: Available now Developer: Archtree Developments Agent: Knight Frank

Vernon Mews Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3 13 three-bed boutique terraced houses. First phase Price: From €760,000 Launch: Spring Developer: Greenleaf Group Agent: Savills

Castle Vernon Clontarf, Dublin 3 13 four-beds with large second living space Price: From €895,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Richmond Homes Agent: Gallagher Quigley

Ardilaun Court 1 Sybil Hill Road, Raheny, Dublin 5 Few remaining one- and two-bed aparmtents and three-bedroom houses. Second phase launching in spring Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: MKN Property Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Cedarview Northwood Demesne, Santry, Dublin 9 15 three- bed + study and four- beds. Second phase Price: From €465,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Cosgraves Agent: Hooke & MacDonald

Grace Park Wood Drumcondra, Dublin 9 Superior three- and four- bed terraced, semi-detached and detached family homes. Third phase Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Castlethorn Agent: Savills

Sycamore Grove Glasnevin, Dublin 11 10 four-bed houses. First phase Price: From €475,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Treverbyn Properties Agent: Hooke & MacDonald & Stanley Estate Agents

Belltree Belltree, Clongriffin, Dublin 13 16 three-bed houses from 112 sqm to 140sqm. Final phase Price: TBC. Launch: Available now Developer: Gannon's Home Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Rathborne Park Ashtown, Dublin 15 13 three-bed houses Price: TBC Launch: Spring Developer: Castlethorn Agent: Savills

Royal Canal Park Ashtown, Dublin 15 Four-bed houses from 156.4sq m. Final three-bedroom show house for sale - contents included. Final phase Price: From €455,000 to €465,000 Launch: Available now Developer: Ballymore Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Belcamp Malahide Road, Dublin 17 30 two-, three- and four-bed houses. First phase Price: TBC Launch: Autumn Developer: Gannon Homes Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

