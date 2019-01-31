New homes schemes in Dublin city

The city skyline is awash with cranes and builders are talking about a skills shortage. All the evidence points to a slew of new apartments and townhouses within walking distance of the centre.
Don’t be fooled though, many of the city centre builds are commercial blocks, and among those that are apartment blocks a good number have already been picked up by institutional investors who plan to rent them out. It’s part of the burgeoning Private Rented Sector which will ultimately provide more professional rented accommodation, but limits the supply of individual apartments to buy.
Note too that many of the new homes coming on within the Dublin city area are new releases from existing schemes. Brand new schemes on new sites are few and far between, and those that are available to buy are pitched fairly high. The city centre is no longer first-time buyer territory, so unless you have deep pockets these schemes are likely to have greatest appeal for buyers downtrading within the area.
The Reflector
Hanover Court, Hanover Quay, Dublin 2
40 one-, two- and three-bed apartments
Price:
TBC
Launch:
March
Developer:
Park Developments
Agent:
Lisney
Tramyard Exchange
27 Carman's Hall, Dublin 8
10 one- and two-bed apartments. Second phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
September
Developer:
Salamisso Developments
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Donnybrook Gardens
Greenfield Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
15 two- and three-bed apartments and penthouses. First launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
April
Developer:
Cairn Homes Plc
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
19 Pembroke Road
Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
12 one- and two-bed apartments. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
February
Developer:
Argicula
Agent:
Savills
Dunluce
Anglesea Road, Dublin 4
11 two-bed apartments and three-bed penthouses. Second phase
Price:
From €695,000 to €1,300,000
Launch:
February
Developer:
Blackhall Green Homes
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & Lisney
Deerfield
Sandymount Avenue, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
Nine one-, two- and three-bed apartments. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
April
Developer:
Agricula
Agent:
Savills
Lansdowne Place
Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
One-, two- and three-bed apartments, duplexes and penthouses. Second phase
Price:
From €800,000
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Chartered Land
Agent:
Savills & Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Riversdale Mews
Lower Kimmage Road, Dublin 6W
Three three-bed houses 117sq m. New development
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Seabren Developments
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Aideen Place
Aideen Place, Terenure, Dublin 6W
Nine three-bed houses 119sq m. New development
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Seabren Developments
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Terenure Gate
Terenure Road West, Terenure, Dublin 6
Last four four-bed houses from 156sq m to 186sq m. Final phase
Price:
From €810,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Kimptonvale Ltd
Agent:
DNG New Homes
63 Terenure Road North
Terenure, Dublin 6
Scheme of three-bed plus study houses of 145sq m. New launch
Price:
TBC
Launch:
March
Developer:
Seabren Developments Ltd
Agent:
DNG New Homes
Marianella
Rathgar, Dublin 6
202 three-bed apartments, penthouses, mews and five-bed houses. Second and third phases.
Price:
Apartments from €775,000, mews from €895,000, five-bed houses from €1,600,000
Launch:
February
Developer:
Cairn
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & Knight Frank
St Pancras
Terenure, Dublin 6W
37 three- and four-bed homes and 35 apartments. Second phase
Price:
Apartments from €410,000, houses from €829,500
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Archtree Developments
Agent:
Knight Frank
Vernon Mews
Vernon Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3
13 three-bed boutique terraced houses. First phase
Price:
From €760,000
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Greenleaf Group
Agent:
Savills
Castle Vernon
Clontarf, Dublin 3
13 four-beds with large second living space
Price:
From €895,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Richmond Homes
Agent:
Gallagher Quigley
Ardilaun Court
1 Sybil Hill Road, Raheny, Dublin 5
Few remaining one- and two-bed aparmtents and three-bedroom houses. Second phase launching in spring
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
MKN Property
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Cedarview
Northwood Demesne, Santry, Dublin 9
15 three- bed + study and four- beds. Second phase
Price:
From €465,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Cosgraves
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald
Grace Park Wood
Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Superior three- and four- bed terraced, semi-detached and detached family homes. Third phase
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Castlethorn
Agent:
Savills
Sycamore Grove
Glasnevin, Dublin 11
10 four-bed houses. First phase
Price:
From €475,000
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Treverbyn Properties
Agent:
Hooke & MacDonald & Stanley Estate Agents
Belltree
Belltree, Clongriffin, Dublin 13
16 three-bed houses from 112 sqm to 140sqm. Final phase
Price:
TBC.
Launch:
Available now
Developer:
Gannon's Home
Agent:
Sherry FitzGerald New Homes
Rathborne Park
Ashtown, Dublin 15
13 three-bed houses
Price:
TBC
Launch:
Spring
Developer:
Castlethorn
Agent:
Savills
Royal Canal Park
Ashtown, Dublin 15
Four-bed houses from 156.4sq m. Final three-bedroom show house for sale - contents included. Final phase